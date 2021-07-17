Traffic crashes in energy-producing areas are becoming more prevalent.
Because speed and driver inattention are top factors in such crashes, TxDOT is making a plea through the agency’s “Be Safe; Drive Smart” campaign, urging drivers to slow down and stay alert in oil and gas production and exploration regions.
“TxDOT is urging motorists to make safety a priority when they’re behind the wheel, especially in areas where oil and gas activity often brings increased traffic and large trucks to rural areas and adjacent communities,” TxDOT officials stated.
TxDOT noted that nearly 70,000 crashes happened in the state’s five major energy production areas last year. The crashes occurred in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Barnett Shale, Anadarko Basin and Haynesville/Bossier Shale, causing 932 fatalities.
“Failure to control speed and driver inattention were the top reasons for crashes in these areas,” TxDOT officials said.
TxDOT offers these tips when driving in energy-production areas:
- Drive a safe speed, accounting for traffic, road conditions and weather.
- Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.
- Give large trucks plenty of space, be patient and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.
- Obey stop signs and traffic signals.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
- Always buckle up — drivers and passengers, day and night.
“Drivers should also remember the “Move Over or Slow Down” law, requiring motorists to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching an emergency vehicle, law enforcement, TxDOT vehicle, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside,” TxDOT officials said.