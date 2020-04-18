The Texas Department of Transportation recently named Wendy Starkes as the new area engineer for the Marshall office beginning May 1.
Starkes will be stepping into the position previously held by Ray Brady who is retiring at the end of this month.
She is a native of East Texas, graduating high school in Jacksonville before going on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1999.
Starkes said that she accepted a full-time position at TxDot in the Tyler District Central Design office right out of college, and has been with the organization ever since.
“In June it will be my 21st year with TxDot,” Starkes said. “I could not recommend it enough. The culture and the people are top notch.”
She obtained her professional engineering license in 2003 and participated in the engineering rotation program in the Tyler District where she performed construction inspection, traffic engineering, maintenance operations, as well as design development. In 2011, she became the Tyler District maintenance engineer where she served until transferring to the Maintenance Division in Austin in 2016.
During her time at the MNT Division, Starkes assisted in helping roll out and teach the Advance Maintenance Contract Inspector training course. She helped raise the level of customer service statewide at the Safety Rest Areas. She also had the opportunity to work numerous hours during Hurricane Harvey in TxDot’s Emergency Operation Center.
In May of 2019, Wendy accepted a position in the Atlanta District as the maintenance engineer, where she helped develop some of the Department’s first Maintenance Material Contracts.
Though she worked for less than a year in the Atlanta office, Starkes said that when she saw the job opening in Marshall she knew she needed to jump at it.
“It was a good opportunity for me and something that I have wanted for a long time,” she said.
Starkes currently lives in the Tyler area with her husband and their three sons, between the ages of 10 and 20.
She said that when she isn’t working, her and her family spend the majority of their time traveling between different sports games and practices for her sons.
“I guess I am kind of the typical mom,” Starkes said with a laugh.
She said that she is greatly looking forward to her new position in Marshall, and getting to work on determining any safety issues the city may be facing, as well as growing relationships with the community.
“I’ll have a better platform to do this work in that area and work with local partners,” Starkes said. “It’s really the people that I miss, and I can’t wait to meet with everyone there.”
She said that she is a strong supporter of TxDot’s #EndTheStreak campaign, and hopes to continue that work in the Marshall office.
“As Texans, I think it is something that is so important, and something we need to talk to our family and friends and co workers about,” she said. “Be sure everyone is wearing their seat belts and not texting or talking on the phone while driving, we want everyone to be safe.”