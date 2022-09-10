A more unified America is the goal for Democratic U.S. Congressional District 1 candidate Jrmar Jefferson as he sets his sights on the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Jefferson, who is running for the office against Republican and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, revealed his plans to the Harrison County Democratic Party at the party’s recent meeting.
“We must be united,” Jefferson, of Texarkana, told the group of supporters as he shared how a guy refused to shake his hand because of his political party affiliation. “We pay the same price at the pump. We have so much division. We need people with vision in office, people that have a mission, leadership that’s going to unite us.
“No matter if you are a Republican or Democrat, we must remember that we are American,” Jefferson continued. “And if we can remember that we are American, we will lift our brother and sister up from off the ground. We’ll feed them when they are hungry. We’ll give them healthcare when we see that they’re sick.”
Jefferson said he wants to be a statesman — not a politician. He said he intends to set aside the parties and focus on solutions, which he believes is the most important thing.
“I want to be a voice of the people to listen to you and go to Washington and demand that East Texas get our fair share of the budget, because that’s how Congress works,” the Democratic candidate said. “We allocate budgets and we make laws and we enforce the constitution on predatory practices. That’s how we get it done.”
“So many Republicans ask me: ‘Why are you a Democrat?’ I said, well, that’s the party that I know and that’s the party and the values that I share. I said but remember this, political parties are our ideas,” said Jefferson. “We are American and we need to make sure we push America forward. That should be the focus, because the children are suffering every day that we are divided. That means when we’re divided and we’re fussing, someone doesn’t have healthcare. When we’re fussing and we’re divided we have a young woman who is having to make the tough decision and doesn’t have the privacy that she needs. When we’re fussing and we’re divided, someone is going hungry. When we’re fussing and we’re divided someone is committing suicide. When we’re fussing and we are divided our veterans are sleeping in the woods or under bridges. Why? [It’s] because we’re fussing and we’re divided.
“When we unite, all of the things that we are seeing right now will change,” he said. “It boils down to if we are fussing and if we are divided, there’s really no leadership.”
Platform
Jefferson noted that his campaign focuses on solutions and service, education, public safety, quality of life, economic development, his proposed Rural Area Proactive investment Act, his proposed Healthcare investment Literacy Act (HILA) and his proposed Delma Banks Jr. Voter Access Act.
He said he is proposing the HILA bill because healthcare is a huge issue he sees.
“Right now many seniors and many Americans, they can’t even read their prescription drugs,” said Jefferson. “Healthcare is huge for me because if you’re not healthy, you can’t be productive. If you can’t be productive, you can’t get loans to create a small business. If you don’t have a small business, you can’t create jobs and if you can’t create jobs, that means we are in poverty and we’re depending on someone who is probably very wealthy that’s controlling our lives.
“So we want to make sure that we invest in useful technology so we can help our seniors, remind them to take your prescription drugs,” he said. “We need things sort of like tax credits for people who go to gyms, gym memberships to make sure that we have a healthy America. Why? We let the corporations write off everything.
“Why not let people for gym memberships, for personal trainers, for protein shakes, vitamins — anything to help us become healthy, including vitamin programs for children,” he proposed. “It just makes sense. We need to make sure that we do all that we can to make America healthy again. We need to lower prescription drugs. There’s a lot of things we can do to make this bill work for all of us.”
He noted that the proposed HILA bill will also address mental health, which is also a huge issue that’s often neglected.
Regarding his proposed Rural Area Proactive Investment Act (RAPIA), Jefferson wants to ensure that rural East Texas gets the same opportunities — including rural development and access to healthcare — as urban areas.
“We’re going to make sure that East Texas gets just as much investment as Dallas, Houston, El Paso, New York, Sacramento — any of the urban areas,” he said.
Regarding his proposed Delma Banks Jr. Voter Access Act, Jefferson seeks to address voter suppression as it relates to prison reform. The proposed bill is named after his father, Delma Banks Jr., whom he said has been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for 41-year-old Jefferson’s entire life.
“I am personally passionate about prison reform because of my father, who has never been able to vote, because of the injustices that have been thrown at him,” Jefferson wrote on his campaign website.
According to an Aug. 2, 2012, article in the Texas Tribune, Banks, one of Texas death row’s longest residents, was convicted of the 1980 shooting death of 16-year-old Richard Whitehead. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Banks’ death sentence in 2004, finding that Bowie County prosecutors who tried the case suppressed evidence and deliberately covered up their mistakes for decades. The Tribune reported that there were no witnesses to the killing and no physical evidence linking Banks to it. Banks also had no prior criminal history.
Jefferson father’s seeming injustice is the driving force behind Jefferson’s passion for change.
“This is my 13th campaign… my third time running for Congress,” the candidate told supporters during his stop in Marshall. “I’ve been appointed 18 campaigns where I ran field organizations, where I’ve been to over 100,000 homes working nonstop because I had a vision in my heart to help my grandmother’s prayer become a reality — to get my father justice.
“That’s how I got into politics,” said Jefferson. “Somebody said Jrmar the reason you’re not a politician is because you have something bigger in your heart. I said you’re right. I want people to have a fair opportunity to have a good life, no matter who you love or where you’re from. If you were born into a privileged lifestyle or not, we should still be working together to make it better.”
Jefferson said his vision for the 1st Congressional District is to build and particularly aid senior citizens.
“A lot of our seniors are on fixed incomes. Many can’t get the benefits that we give people who are not even citizens of this country,” said Jefferson.
Jefferson said he also wants safe neighborhoods and schools, in particular, and believes red flag laws should be in place.
“We’re not trying to take your guns,” he said. “But we do want physical, responsible gun laws.
“We don’t need children getting their hands on weapons,” he said as he reflected on the fatal May 24 Uvalde County school shooting in which an 18-year-old legally purchased the two AR-style rifles that were used in the massacre.
“We need to raise the age to at least 21 because what happened in Uvalde is a travesty,” said Jefferson. “That little kid, that 18-year-old boy was already talking about it to where his friends called him ‘the school shooter.’ We need red flag laws that will help protect children in school.
“Many children right now are afraid to go to school because they fear that another teenager will get their hand on a weapon and come in and maybe take their life,” he said. “So there’s a lot of things we can do. So when I’m in Congress, these are some things I want to focus on.”
Rallying Support
Since hitting the campaign trail, Jefferson said he’s visited all 17 counties that encompasses Congressional District 1, introducing himself to more than 50,000 constituents. If elected, he plans to sit on the agriculture board and the rural area board to help funnel resources into East Texas.
“I want to work with other people in Congress when I get there because we have the same problem here in East Texas as we do on the west coast, in Chicago in Atlanta in Miami,” said Jefferson. “We have the same problem where a lot of Americans are being left out of the American dream and I want to fight to make sure that we get the resources to rebuild it. I’m here to represent you and make sure everyone has the best opportunity to live their life and live the American dream.”
Jefferson asked the crowd for their support in helping him win this race.
“Right now, I’m your nominee and I’m happy to be your Democratic nominee, so I’m asking for your help,” he said. “We need to push the numbers here in Marshall so that statewide candidates have a chance to win, because winning is a team effort.”
“We have a mission, a dream and a vision and that’s just to take care of East Texas,” he said.
Rallying support for Jefferson, Ben Dixon, who serves on the executive committee of the state party, serving Senate District 1, asked attendees back campaigns such as Jefferson’s by helping get out the vote.
“Our job is to get candidates out into East Texas. Our job is to get the Texas Democratic Party paying attention to northeast Texas. Our job is to fight to make sure that we (rural areas) have representation within our own party and from the candidates,” said Dixon. “And I will congratulate this young man. He is the most visible congressional candidate that we’ve had in years.”