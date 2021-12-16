Smith County Judge and U.S. Congressional District 1 candidate Nathaniel Moran will visit with constituents during a meet-and-greet event Friday, hosted by Dr. J. Blair Blackburn and wife Michelle.
The meet and greet is set for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Joe Pine Coffee Co., located at 207 N. Washington Ave. The public is invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and conversation with Judge Moran.
Moran is running for the U.S. Congressional District 1 seat in the March 1 Republican Party primary. The seat is currently held by longtime U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, who is now seeking the office of Texas Attorney General.
Congressional District 1 encompasses counties in the northeastern area of the state, including Harrison, Gregg, Panola and Smith.
Proud of his East Texas roots, the Whitehouse native’s campaign motto is: ”Keep East Texas the Place We’re Proud to Call ‘Home.’”
According to his campaign website, www.nathanielmoran.com, Judge Moran’s values include sanctity of life, public safety and border security, pro-second amendment, fiscal responsibility, pro-liberty and stopping government overreach.
His accomplishments as Smith County judge includes exhibiting strong leadership, fiscal responsibility, election security, accountability and transparency, support for veterans, problem solving and long-term planning.
His campaign noted that he exhibited strong leadership by decreasing the county’s property tax rate during the pandemic, by increasing the pay for law enforcement to help retain employees, and by successfully leading the county through the COVID-19 pandemic all while protecting both life and liberty and earning praise from both conservative grassroots activists and Harvard University’s “Pandemic Resilience: Getting it Done” program.
According to his bio, the Whitehouse High School graduate continued his education at the U. S. Military Academy and Texas Tech University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Russian, an MBA degree and his law degree.
Moran’s bio goes on to note his career as an attorney who has wide-ranging experience, including business and commercial litigation and transaction work. Additionally, Judge Moran is the son of a small businessman and is the owner of two small businesses — a law firm and a staffing company that provides jobs for hundreds of East Texans.
Judge Moran represented District 5 on the Tyler City Council from 2005-2009. He has served as Smith County Judge since 2016. He and his wife, Kyna, are the proud parents of four children. The family is active at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler, where they have served as Sunday school teachers for the past several years.
Judge Moran has been endorsed by several elected officials, including District 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
“Judge Moran is a true freedom-loving Texan who puts his conservative principles into practice,” Sen. Hughes stated as he announced his endorsement on his Facebook page Dec. 2. “We need his character, work ethic, and most of all his tried-and-true conservative leadership representing us in Congress.”