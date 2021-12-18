A roomful of elected officials, community leaders and citizens turned out for a special meet and greet hosted Friday at Joe Pine Coffee Co. in support of Smith County Judge and U.S. Congressional District 1 hopeful Nathaniel Moran.
The event was hosted by East Texas Baptist University President J. Blair Blackburn and wife Michelle.
“Michelle and I are so thankful that Judge Moran is taking time to visit Marshall, right here in the center of life in downtown Marshall, the backdrop of what we know as entrepreneurship in the making with Joe Pine Coffee,” Blackburn said Friday. “He believes in rural East Texas, small business; and what we all love is conservative values that reflect rural East Texas. I know he’ll have that representation in Washington.”
Addressing the audience, Moran expressed his appreciation to the Blackburns and ETBU for the warm reception, which featured a special appearance by the university’s mascot and cheerleaders.
“What a great reception here today,” Moran said, gazing at the standing-room only crowd. “Thank you to Dr. Blackburn and the ETBU folks that are putting this together.”
Moran said he was pleased with the opportunity to visit with constituents and build personal relationships.
“I genuinely want you to know that a one-on-one individual relationship with each of you is what I desire,” he told the crowd. “Today is the beginning point for that, but I’m going to be back for a whole lot of times to make sure that continues because East Texas and all of Northeast Texas needs great representation in Washington D.C. We see so much of the morality that we hold dear and true here going out the window in Washington D.C. That cannot be the case.”
Moran is a father of four, ranging from ages 4 to 16, and he said, as a father, he cannot let the country continue the spiraling trend that he’s seen.
“I want them to grow up knowing that Jesus Christ is the center of our life,” said Moran. “Jesus Christ is the center of our community, and Jesus Christ needs to be the center of every policy decision we make here, locally and in Washington D.C.”
Reflecting on his friendship with District 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes, who shared in the occasion and was one of the first to endorse his campaign, Moran noted he’d like to follow Hughes’ lead in standing up for East Texas values, but on a federal level.
“One of the important relationships I have is with Sen. Bryan Hughes,” said Moran. “You’re not going to find a better person in public policy, today, in public service. He’s a principled person of truth that’s standing up for East Texas values that are centered in and based in our biblical worldview. And he’s doing that on the state level.
“I can tell you that’s what I want to do on the federal level for East Texas,” said Moran.
Moran, 47, said he’s been an East Texan for 45 years. Sharing his Christian upbringing, the candidate said his parents moved to East Texas from the Midwest to help start a Bible college in South Tyler. Reflecting on his “modest beginnings,” he said his parents raised him and his brothers to be hard workers, men of great character and people that give back to the community.
“That’s what I’m intending to do with the lifelong service that I’m engaged in,” said Moran.
Principles
Moran has been married for 22 years and said family is the center of his life. He wants constituents to know he’s a person of faith, a person of family and of freedom. Reflecting on federal matters, the Congressional candidate said there’s lots of work to be done, and he is up to the challenge.
“There’s work to be done in Washington D.C. There’s work to be done with securing our borders and making sure that our elections are the way they need to be. But there’s also work to be done standing for absolute truth, standing for a pro-life agenda to make sure that we protect the unborn to the furthest extent that we absolutely can, which is (why) I’m so glad the Heartbeat Bill passed this year in the state of Texas,” said Moran.
Judge Moran said he believes everyone has a purpose in life, one of which shouldn’t be interfered with through abortion.
“At the moment of conception, that human life has a purpose in this world,” he said. “We need to support that effort so that every life can grow, can be born, can serve their purpose to Christ in this life. That’s what we want to see happen.”
His purpose is to be a public servant, he said. Sharing his testimony of going from a city councilman to the county judge, Moran said he believes God is now preparing him for the Congressional seat.
“I believe he’s directing this path. He spoke to my wife and I 15 months ago and said prepare your hearts for this, not knowing what Louie was going to do,” Moran said. “We love Louie, and we supported Louie, and we were never going to step in the middle of that, but the Lord said: ‘Prepare your heart.’”
Moran said when the Congressman Louie Gohmert announced he was not running for re-election but setting his sights on the Texas Attorney General’s seat, he knew that it was God’s plan for him to run.
“We knew that God had done that for a purpose because he was already speaking to Louie, independently, to do something,” said Moran. “I’m so grateful that he directed our paths — Louie Gohmert’s path and my path — to be parallel paths for each (to) pursue that which he has for our lives.”
Moran vowed to keep the same values he has of faith, family and freedom, even while serving in Washington D.C.
“This is who I am,” he said. “I’m not going to change.”
Citing his range of experience, Moran noted his career as a licensed attorney, small business owner, former educator, and county judge makes him the prime candidate for the job.
“I think as a Congressman, you need someone with breadth of life experience,” he told the crowd.
As a former Republican Party precinct chair, delegate and president, Moran noted he can also appeal to those who love serving in the Republican Party or as a Conservative.
“I’ve served in all those positions in that realm,” he said.
“If you’re here because you want somebody that has judicial experience that can understand how to write good law and beat out bad law, I’ve been the county judge now for the last five years,” he added.
Moran said people can expect uncompromised principles from him as a Congressman.
“I will not compromise my principles, but I will be a statesman; I will listen; I will treat people with dignity — no matter who they are,” he said. “And I will find common ground that is in line with those principles that I’ve already espoused today, and that are so deeply held here in East Texas. That’s what you can expect of me as a Congressman.”
Moran said he’s willing to fight for what’s right.
“I’m a guy that’s willing to step in the middle of the ring and fight and stay there and fight without backing down with all my might,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done during the pandemic. And if you know anything about being can judge you know … county judge business is not easy. You gotta learn to have a tough skin as a county judge. It’s just a little bit bigger snake pit, a little bit bigger snakes with a little bit bite in Washington D.C., but we can deal with that.”
Moran asked constituents to also support his campaign financially.
“We’ve got 17 counties to cover. It goes up to Texarkana now. From Tyler, all the way up to Texarkana and Mount Pleasant,” he said of Congressional District 1. “We’ve got a lot of word to get out and that costs money, so I would value your investment in me, your investment in the principles that I have espoused today.
“We’re trying to get some money in the door before Dec. 31, so that when the report comes out of what we raised in the first month, we’re going to be sending a message to Washington D.C., that northeast Texas is coming with influence, that northeast Texas is coming to make a difference, that northeast Texas is supportive of my candidacy and values that I’m espousing — not only here but Washington D.C.,” said Moran. “We’d love you to give online. Your name, your contribution, your voice in this community will make all the difference.”