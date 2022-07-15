The United States Kungfu Exchange will honor the life of fellow member, Marshall native and 1987 MHS graduate Dr. John Cheng this Saturday with a special martial arts performance, slated for 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park.
Cheng, who worked as a physician in California, died May 15 when he heroically tackled a gunman and attempted to disarm him during a mass shooting at a California church.
“The U.S. Kungfu Exchange, we’re doing a dedication for John Cheng,” said Raymond Fogg, founder and Cheng’s longtime kung fu instructor and Sifu since childhood.
“His kungfu family is doing it in honor and memory of him,” Fogg said.
The free martial arts event will be held in conjunction with the Third Saturday event, sponsored by Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Fogg anticipates hundreds of kung fu students and instructors from as far as New York, Florida and California to be in attendance, as many will be in town for the kung fu program’s annual workshop, which will be held at the Carver Community Center this year.
“I have 100 people coming to town,” said Fogg. “They’ll be from all over the United States.”
Fogg said Cheng, an accomplished martial artist, always looked forward to attending the kung fu program’s annual event, which Fogg hosts throughout the country, including here in Marshall.
Fogg said Cheng was looking forward to attending this year’s event and had already purchased his plane ticket for the trip here before his tragic death.
“John had talked to me that Saturday before the [shooting],” said Fogg. “He was so excited to come here.”
“He’s been to everyone the last 43 years. It will be very empty without him this year,” said Fogg.
Fogg said besides the annual kung fu exchange event, he usually saw Cheng two to three times a year. He was like a son to him.
“I went to California to the memorial and me and his mom just talked,” he said, sharing he found comfort in being able to be there for Cheng’s family and celebrate his life.
Fogg invites the public to come out and share in Saturday’s occasion as Cheng’s kung fu family honors his memory with the special martial arts demonstration.
“I know some of his classmates and friends did a service while we were in California. They can come for this one, too,” said Fogg, noting what an honor that would be.
“We’ll do the [traditional] Chinese Lion dance, weapons and fighting,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting and good fun. It’s going to be what we do.”
The event will be a great way to honor the hometown hero, who was a master Sifu, which means kung fu teacher in Chinese.
Fogg recalls traveling worldwide with Cheng, as his instructor, and watching him become a champion.
“John was fantastic all over the world,” Fogg beamed, sharing how proud he is of Cheng.
Cheng, the son of the late Marshall OBGYN Dr. Juinn Cheng and Ling Cheng, lived in Laguna Niguel, California and was a beloved family practice and sports medicine physician.
He died in the deadly attack that left five others wounded during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. He was 52 years old.
In a press conference about the tragedy, Orange County California Sheriff Don Barnes hailed Cheng as a hero, saying without the actions of Cheng, there is no doubt the shooting could’ve been more fatal.