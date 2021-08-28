JEFFERSON — Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Pat Fallon (R-Sherman) made good on his promise, recently visiting with Marion County constituents, giving an update on controversial matters, ranging from election integrity to extremist concerns raised in the military.
“I pledged that I would do two town halls in each county of the 18 counties I represent, annually. That’s 36 a year,” Fallon told constituents at the town hall, hosted at the Jeffersonian Institute.
“I’m so glad that we made that pledge because it’s the best way to put your hand on the pulse of the district that you are representing,” he said.
Election matters
Fallon noted that during a congressional subcommittee meeting last month, the committee challenged Houston State Rep. Senfronia Thompson and other Democrats over their protest of Texas voting bills. He said Rep. Thompson was particularly asked if she felt Harris County conducted a fair and honest election in November 2020.
“The real issue here is, Democrats don’t want to get rid of all night voting and drive-thru voting, of which didn’t exist anywhere in Texas except one county, Harris,” Fallon said during the town hall in Jefferson.
According to harrisvotes.com, Harris County implemented 24-hour voting centers to make voting safe, convenient and accessible in the wake of COVID-19. Harris County’s Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria also announced, at the time, that drive thru voting or DTV was also created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a safer, socially-distant alternative to walk-in voting for all voters. Harris County was the first jurisdiction in the state’s history to offer such option that allows any registered voter to cast their ballot without leaving the comfort of their vehicle.
Following early voting, the county’s election officials closed nine of the 10 drive-thru polling locations, leaving only one DTV open on Election Day. The decision was made because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates, who attempted to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, the Texas Tribune reported, at the time.
Challenging the fairness of the methods, Fallon pointed out the differences between drive-thru voting and curbside.
“Curbside is I physically can’t get out of the car, and we have a great process and procedure for that and it’s one person in the car,” said Fallon. “Drive-thru voting is oh, you can get out. You’re perfectly capable of it, you just choose not to and it’s usually six people in the car and then there’s not the same controls that you would have in the voting booth.”
Fallon also noted that only one of the 10 drive-thru sites were located in highly concentrated Democratic areas.
“90 percent of the drive-thru voter locations were in Democratic areas and you consider that fair?” he inquired.
Fallon said the big bills that Congress has contended with is HR1, referred to as “For the People Act,” which according to the bill’s summary addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government.
Fallon said he calls it the “For the Politicians Act.”
‘The big bill that we’ve had to contend with is called HR1, which is what Democrats call ‘For the People Act’. I call it ‘For the Politicians Act,’” the Congressman said. “It’s supposed to reform the way we vote in the United States.
However, he said, “it would wipe out all state laws that deal with how we vote, which is a clear violation of the Constitution.”
COVID relief bill, infrastructure
Fallon also touched on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill President Joe Biden signed in March, saying 90 percent of it did not go to COVID-19.
“It was all socialist wish list spending,” said Fallon.
The Congressman, who has had the virus himself, offered his personal thoughts on vaccinations.
“I tell people I’ve had it; it was awful,” he said of contracting COVID-19. “I chose to be vaccinated, only really because we were going to go to Israel on a trip with the government and they forced us to. The Israelis wouldn’t let you enter unless you did. But I chose to do that because I wanted to go to Israel. But that’s my choice.
“I don’t think it’s the government’s role to choose for you,” said Fallon.
Fallon said it’s interesting to him that Democrats are seemingly all for women having a choice when it comes to abortion.
“But that’s the only choice they want us to have. After that, they’ll do it all for you; and that ain’t freedom and that ain’t liberty and that’s not the life that we so very much enjoy,” he said to a rousing applause.
Fallon said President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is also a hot topic, and a bill he strongly opposes. The House is set to vote on the bill by Sept. 27.
The bipartisan bill, dubbed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provides a plan to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, rail and transit systems.
The legislation that passed the Senate earlier this month includes $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. According to CNN, this includes $110 billion in roads, bridges, and major projects; $66 billion in passenger and freight rail; $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems; and $7.5 billion to build a national network of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
Fallon told constituents in Jefferson that the country just can’t afford it.
“It started out, Joe Biden wanted to spend $2.25 trillion…and then it dropped all the way down; now it’s $1.2 trillion,” said Fallon. “Nineteen Republican Senators voted for it. I do not know why, and I am not voting for that bill.
“We don’t have the money,” he said.
Fallon also discussed the war in Afghanistan, sharing how horrified the House Armed Services Committee he serves on was when they heard of the president’s plans to pull American troops out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.
“President (Donald) Trump was going to leave on a conditioned base. Certain conditions had to be met for him to leave,” said Fallon. “Joe Biden got into office; he wanted a symbolic departure by the 11th of September, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which is an absolute (mistake).
“I sit on the armed services committee. We were horrified when he made announcement,” said Fallon. “You can’t just pick a date. They try to say it’s not the same Taliban from 20 years ago. It’s the exact same Taliban from 20 years ago.”
Fallon said if the goal is to withdraw then the withdrawal should’ve been in the winter when Afghanistan is no longer in their fighting season, and the conditions aren’t conducive for fighting.
“Instead, we will try to leave the worst possible moments,” Fallon said. “You all have seen what has happened. It’s getting worse.”
Extremism, Critical Race Theory
Responding to a question about Critical Race Theory, Fallon noted that as a member of the armed services committee, a topic of interest came up regarding the reach of white supremacy in the military ranks.
“As a member of the armed services committee, something came up that was fascinating; and a lot of Republicans don’t want to touch racial issues, because our history with them is complex,” he said.
Fallon noted that as a veteran who knows the unified culture embedded in the military, he found it very odd for the military to pause for an entire day to address concerns of extremism within the armed forces.
“I found that very odd as a veteran myself because you instill a culture in an organization, not over weeks months or years, but over decades. That’s where a culture comes in. I was in the military 30 years ago and the culture was already there,” he said. “It was: ‘You’re an American and you are my brother or you are my sister.’ Gender, immaterial; race, immaterial … we wore the same colored uniform; and that’s why we have the greatest military in the world.”
Fallon said when he reviewed data himself, it showed that only a handful of personnel were kicked out due to their extremist affiliations or radical beliefs.
“I said let’s ask how many people were kicked out of their services for white supremacy or radical beliefs or actions. The Marines did share,” he said.
Fallon said of the 222,000 active duty reserve marines, only four had been kicked out.
“That does not affect the readiness and cohesion of a unit that’s a quarter million strong,” said Fallon. “Four losers and they were kicked out. The Army, 1.1 million active guard or reserve. That number was nine.
Thus, “this is not an issue that’s affecting our military to any great (degree),” said Fallon. “So the Navy and the Air Force will be similar, single digit stuff; so they’re talking about 30 out of 2.4 million guard and active reserve, and yet they stood down for an entire day, the entire military …and they talked about white supremacy, critical race theory, things of that issue. They cost the American taxpayer billions of dollars because there’s 30 losers that slipped through the crack.”
Fallon said the Critical Race Theory should be called communist race theory, embedding the belief that America is so racist that racism exists into all institutions.
“The most common one the Democrats use, is so you’re saying: ‘We can’t even teach history; we can’t teach dark parts of our past?’ Yes, we can, but we don’t obsess on it,” said Fallon. “You teach history on balance and you teach it on context. The United States has done bad things. Slavery is our greatest original sin and there are other awful things.
“But, you know what, look at all the wonderful things we’ve done,” he said. “The fact that 700,000 Americans died to get rid of that first original sin…. We saved the world on more than one occasion. We get in a car, fly a plane, think of all the medical advances and technology. The United States is responsible for so many of those things.”
Marion County Republican chair, Scott Stebbins, said they were happy to have the Congressman visit with constituents.
“He’s our Congressman and to have him here (is an honor),” said Stebbins “We’re just a small county, but he came to see us, and to let us know what’s going on up there in Washington, DC.”
Fallon expressed how humbled he was to see the packed room.
“What you saw here are people that are passionate, they love their country and they just want the best for the nation,’ he said.