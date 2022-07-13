An East Texas family who says they were unjustly held captive by Jamaican authorities during a family vacation last month were released and returned home safely, thanks to the quick actions of U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
“There are no words that will ever be enough to express our gratitude to Congressman Louie Gohmert and his team,” Molliana Scates wrote in a Facebook post about the Congressman’s response to the mishap. “In the scariest moment of our lives, he went above the call of duty, over and beyond what is required or expected, he showed up when he simply didn’t have to; and for that, we are forever grateful.”
The family said the Congressman went above and beyond the call of duty by not only quickly hopping on a plane from his Washington, D.C., office to the tropical Caribbean island after hearing their plight, but also by personally accompanying them to court to ensure justice, for them, was served.
Congressman Gohmert (R-Tyler) said he couldn’t bear to see this American family being the target of a seemingly corrupt system, and felt his background not only as a congressman — but also in the judicial system — could help them.
“My years in the justice system in Texas, having been a prosecutor and defense (attorney) and been a judge and a chief justice, it gives you some degree of confidence going into a justice issue in some other country — not that I know all of their law, but have some idea of how these things would play out,” he said. “But that was also one of the things that motivated me was knowing they dealt with some corruption so far; I just couldn’t stand the thought of them being sentenced to prison for years; and maybe if I’d been there I could’ve done something.”
The Incident
The vacation in paradise turned into a nightmare June 10 when Molliana and husband Cole Scates, of Tyler, found themselves detained by Jamaican officers in airport customs after a bullet — covered in crayons — was discovered in the bottom of their 5-year-old’s backpack.
“A true Texan and typical little boy, our [son] collects spent shotgun shells and bullet casings while hunting or shooting with family. This one live-round must’ve been extra special as he put it in his backpack for safe keeping, unbeknownst to Cole and I,” Scates wrote in the Facebook post.
“Although we took full responsibility for the mistake, were sincerely apologetic and adamant that we meant no harm and were not a threat to anyone’s safety, Cole and I were both charged with illegal possession of ammunition and our family was held in police custody for the next five hours to endure what you only think happens on television,” Molliana shared on Facebook. “We were yelled at, intimidated, threatened and coerced into silence as a full blown plan of extortion by corrupt authorities and attorneys unfolded. No amount of tears or fear in our eyes or the eyes of our children would change the course of the money game we were tangled in.”
The couple was able to post bail that weekend but weren’t free to leave the country due to a court hearing scheduled for the following Monday. In the meantime, they made several calls for help, hoping the American Embassy in Jamaica would help them return home.
“Many calls were made and while each and every one was greatly appreciated, none were more impactful than those from Jonna Fitzgerald Boersma and Congressman Gohmert,” Molliana wrote regarding the Congressman and his local district director. “We watched the tone of the Chief Consulate change from reluctant and ‘We’re short-staffed’ to urgent and eager to assist.”
Molliana noted that the story didn’t end there. Gohmert actually took the liberty to book a flight to the tropical island so he could be right by the East Texas family’s side as they stood before the judge that Monday. For that, Molliana said she’s forever grateful.
“Congressman Gohmert had done his job, made the contacts and put people in motion to assist an American family in need,” she wrote. “He could’ve stopped there and considered it a job well done. Instead, we were contacted in the middle of the night requesting detailed location information as he was planning to be there with us in court. He had already booked the first available flight to Jamaica and was planning his route to us. We were in utter shock and overwhelmed with relief! I fell asleep that night in tears, praising God for His mercy and for sending a warring angel on our behalf.”
Urgent Response
Gohmert said his sense of urgency was fueled by concern that the family would end up in a deeper debacle than anticipated.
“Well, we hear about people getting in trouble, but what really concerned me is they were being told to just plead guilty and it would all work out; and sometimes in country where the justice system is not as trustworthy, you can have somebody go before a judge and be told to plead guilty and the next thing you know they’re being carted off to prison and they don’t see their family,” said Gohmert. “The idea that either one or both of them might show up in court and leave in shackles headed for prison and then [me] wondering, Gee, what could I have done is what motivated me to go get on a plane [that] Sunday and spend much of the night trying to get there.”
Gohmert said he argued to the assistant minister for tourism, “You had a family that had a wonderful time in Jamaica, and the way it’s working out, if and when they get home, the only story people in Texas and the United States are going to make note of is not the wonderful time they had in Jamaica, but if you go to Jamaica, you could end up in prison even though you didn’t do anything wrong.”
“And yes, their 5-year-old unknowingly did something wrong, having a round of ammunition in his little backpack, but the round also had Crayola markings on it; it had dried yogurt on it,” Gohmert said. “It was a little kid and it was in the bottom of his backpack along with a bunch of Crayolas. I just didn’t want to hear that they’d gotten carted off to prison and felt I could’ve helped if I’d gone.”
Sparking Investigation
Gohmert said they’re pleased that the case also led to an investigation of the seemingly corrupt law enforcement system in the country as it pertains to targeting tourists. Following the court hearing, a U.S. federal agent and agents from the Jamaican Ministry of National Security interviewed the couple as part of the investigation.
“It’s a comfort to the Scates to know that after it was all over; that gee, the Minister of Justice in Jamaica is involved and they’re having an investigation into the police and their ties to the two corrupt lawyers that were trying to milk them, extort money out of the Scates,” Gohmert said.
Gohmert said he was humbled by being able to assist the East Texas family in their time of need.
“There is a bit of an adrenaline push when you get into a situation like that and you don’t know what the outcome is going to be, and so when it works out well, that is a [good] feeling. It’s just overwhelming,” he said.
“We went to the airport together. They’re a sweet family; and this was just so horrible for the family,” he added. “It was just such a warm feeling to see them together, leaving together and knowing they’re alright.”