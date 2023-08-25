U.S. Rep. Nathanial Moran came down from Washington D.C. this week to meet with his constituency, making a stop at Marshall’s Blue Cross Blue Shield office.
Moran met with employees of the business, enjoying breakfast with leadership before hosting a town hall with the staff of the building and taking a number of questions from the public.
During the event, Moran discussed the importance of those working at Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the immense impact that they have on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and beyond.
“The impact that you have is amazing, and the work you do here is invaluable,” Moran said during his speech.
He also discussed how Blue Cross Blue Shield sets an example of excellence in both performance and in principal, something Moran said is reflected in him and the work he does in Congress.
“It’s not just what you do, but it is also how you do it,” Moran said, “You can tell that the culture of this company is that they seek to serve.”
The meeting came about through a chance meeting with Moran had in Washington D.C. with a Blue Cross Blue Shield’s employee, who informed him of their location within his district.
“I think it was simultaneous where she invited me out and I asked to come and visit,” Moran said, “Because we really want to be here. There are over 700 people employed here; that is a huge impact this business has on East Texas.”
Policy and Plans
Moran was officially elected to the House of Representatives, representing District 1 earlier this year, and is a member of a number of congressional committees. He currently serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce, along with the Committee on Foreign Affairs among others.
Through these committee roles, Moran said that he has plans to continue to represent the interests of those in East Texas, which includes bringing power back from the federal government to the local leaders instead.
This includes education, both elementary and secondary education, as well as higher education and workforce training, with Moran stating he hoped to oversee fewer regulations when it comes to federal assistance in local schools.
He said that he is working on providing more federal funding for safety upgrades in schools, which would leave the power in the hands of the districts to determine how those funds should be used best.
“The No. 1 determining factor in someone’s life is education, whether that be elementary school, high school, college or other secondary school options, it’s the thing that will truly help someone, the thing that will get them out of poverty,” Moran said.
He also stated he was working on altering regulations for Pell grants, which would allow those funds to be used for other education options such as technical schools and other certifications, in addition to two- or four-year degree programs.
Also regarding education, Moran said that he is working to reinstate the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in “a way that makes sense to the people it serves” he said. This would include less restrictive elements of the act to open up more choices to the schools themselves.
“I would also really like to emphasize just how important our educators are, education is truly the number one determining factors in someone’s life, and the people who dedicate their lives to this cause have a huge impact on the future of Texas,” he said.
Moran has been making his way around the District 1 area in the past week, with additional plans to make a stop at Waskom ISD next Monday.