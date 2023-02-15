WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Nathaniel Moran issued the following statement after introducing the Information Security Investment Act.
The Information Security Investment Act will require every elected member of the federal government to complete a biennial training on how to properly handle and safeguard classified information. Members of Congress, president and the vice president will be required to complete these trainings within 180 days of the bill being signed into law.
“With recent reports describing the difficulties of high-level elected officials handling certain classified documents, it is imperative that we take additional steps to ensure that the confidential information of this country does not fall into the hands of our adversaries. Public officials need to be educated on the danger of mishandling classified information and held to the same training standards as every other clearance holder in the federal government.
“There is, unfortunately, a necessity for this bill which will require all Members of Congress, in addition to members of the Executive, to complete training on how to properly handle and safeguard classified documents,” said Moran. “My bill seeks to ensure that there is no excuse for mishandling classified information, and works to help safeguard truly sensitive material from unintentional disclosure.”