UNCERTAIN — Lake goers at Caddo Lake on Monday celebrated the nation’s 246th birthday by participating in the annual Uncertain Floating Parade at Johnson’s Ranch Marina.
Children were cooling off in the water on the beach while also enjoying hot dogs and sno cones while the boats lined up at the Bradley Canal to begin the floating parade.
Ten boats registered to participate this year, and three winners took home the top prizes. First place went to boat number three, “Firecracker, Firecracker, Boom, Boom, Boom!” Second place went to boat number eight, “Firecracker,” and third place went to boat number one, “Rocket’s Red Glare.”
The celebration on Monday included live music from the band Tildon Gillum and the event wrapped up with fireworks over the lake.