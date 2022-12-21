UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade returned to the majestic waters of Caddo Lake this past Saturday, bringing holiday cheer to locals and tourists alike.
“It’s a tradition that’s been going over 40 years,” Uncertain Mayor Judye Patterson said of the annual event, presented by the city of Uncertain.
While the town has alternated between having the parade on land and water throughout the years, the unique lake site has become a favorite for all, with people traveling from near and far to enjoy the decorative water floats.
“All of our people and tourists… they love the lake,” said Patterson. “People have a blast.”
Participating boats all dock at Blair’s Landing Boat ramp, where the floating parade begins. The route then travels down to Taylor Island in front of Johnson’s Ranch Marina and on to the Dallas Caddo Club.
The parade is witnessed by hundreds of spectators as it floats by businesses and lake homes along the route, which includes Cypress Village Road and Shady Glade.
“People that have houses along the parade route get to see it,” shared Mayor Patterson.
“We really appreciate all of tourists that come,” she added. “This is for them and the citizens.”
The mayor along with Alderwoman Martha Brown said they invite people to come and enjoy the attractions in the town anytime.
“We love people,” said Brown, noting the town is looking forward to a grand fireworks display on the river for New Year’s Eve. The fireworks show is sponsored by another entity.
Participants in this year’s Christmas floating parade were: the float of Jolly Ranchers from Johnson’s Ranch; The CLUCKERS (“Caddo Lake Uncertain Chicks Klub”) Clockin’ Around the Christmas Tree float; the float of Cyndy Jackson, who has been enjoying the parade since the ‘80s with her family; the Candy Cane Express from Marshall; the Deck the Halls with Frogs so Jolly float from Taylor Island; and the Five Quarter Christmas float from Harleton.
Coming in first place was the Deck the Halls with Frogs So Jolly float; second place was Cyndy Jackson’s float; and third place was the Cluckin’ around the Christmas tree float.
Tildon Gillum, local musician, served as the announcer for the occasion. Santa and Mrs. Claus also took part in the celebration, spreading Christmas joy to all.