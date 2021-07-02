UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Independence Day Floating Parade is returning again this year to the waters of Caddo Lake.
Uncertain and Jefferson both have July Fourth holiday events lined up for Sunday.
The Uncertain floating parade will begin registering and lining up participating boats at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bradley Canal. The parade will then make its way to Johnson’s Ranch Marina where Tildon Gillum will play live music from 5 to 9 p.m., organizer Shirley Moore said Thursday.
There is no entry fee for parade participants and every boat will receive a gift bag upon registration. Prizes will be awarded for the top three best floats. First place will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will receive $100.
“The parade will be judged at Johnson’s Ranch at about 5:45 p.m.,” Moore said. “Fireworks will begin over the beautiful Caddo Lake at dark at Johnson’s Ranch.”
Johnson’s Ranch Marina is located at 5131 Cypress Drive East in Karnack.
Jefferson
The Jefferson Fourth of July event is free and open to the public. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. on July 4 at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson.
The fun begins with a children’s trike/bike parade, with special guest Uncle Sam himself making an appearance. The annual Fireworks Finale will kick off about 9:30 p.m. and they will be launched over the waters of the Big Cypress Bayou, by the downtown bridge.
The full schedule includes: Children’s Parade at 6 p.m., the Welcome Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance also at 6 p.m., folllowed by the Ice Cream Championship Judging at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Cake and Pie Auction benefiting the Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library at 7:30 p.m. The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin their performance at 8 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to attend the events, visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofits and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the fireworks show at the end of the night.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/760066614648259