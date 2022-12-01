The City of Uncertain is one of 16 municipal agencies to receive solid waste grants, the East Texas Council of Governments announced.
ETCOG announced $89,129.12 in grants from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to support regional waste minimization efforts in the 14-county ETCOG region.
This funding assists jurisdictions in establishing or expanding projects that would directly provide a measurable effect on reducing the amount of waste going into area landfills by diverting various materials from the municipal solid waste stream for beneficial use or reducing waste generation at the source, ETCOG said.
Uncertain received $2,500 for a community collections event.
Grants were given in several project categories: local enforcement, litter and illegal dumping clean up and community collection events, source reduction and recycling, local solid waste management plans, citizens’ collection stations and “small” registered transfer stations, household hazardous waste management, technical studies, educational and training projects.
“ETCOG appreciates the efforts of many of our jurisdictions to apply for these funds, as well as the Solid Waste Advisory Committee’s commitment to making East Texas a cleaner place to live,” ETCOG’s Community and Economic Development Manager Chuck Vanderbilt said. “These essential projects led to the cleanup of hundreds of sites, almost 10,000 tires, and the collection of over 4.2 million pounds of solid waste last year. We look forward to seeing the results this year’s projects will bring to the region.”