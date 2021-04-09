UNCERTAIN — For the upcoming May 1 election, residents in the City of Uncertain will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax.
According to the ballot, the consideration is for the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent. The city council voted back in January to propose to increase the sales tax from 1 percent to 2 percent on the May 1 ballot. The motion was made by Councilwoman Trish Jones, and seconded by Councilman Bub Mueller, according to the minute meetings.
The item will be the only consideration on the ballot for the city of Uncertain’s May 1 election.
Terms set to expire this year for the city council were Trish Jones, representing Place 1; Jim Saunders, representing Place 5; and a vacant position for Place 3, but due to no opposition the city council portion of the election has been cancelled.
“None of our council members were opposed,” City Secretary Judy VanDeventer confirmed Thursday.
VanDeventer said additionally no one filed to fill the vacant seat.
“Nobody signed up to be a write-in or anything,” she said.
Regarding the proposed local sales and use tax increase, Van Deventer said they are hoping to get some funding to help maintain streets.
“Streets are a main concern, although we’re hoping to get a grant to help with our streets too, but we won’t know,” explained Van Deventer. “Our application is not due until May 3.
“But we haven’t raised our tax at all, so we thought now was the time to do that so we could get some funds set aside, because streets and drainage are high to do,” Van Deventer added. “And for a little town that doesn’t have a big budget, there’s not much you can do without additional money.”
“That’s the main priority. We’re not dedicating it to that, but that’s why we’re needing it,” she said of the additional funds to hopefully help maintain streets.
Early voting locations for the May 1 election will be at the Harrison County Elections Office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain, from 8 am. to 4 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place at Uncertain City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.