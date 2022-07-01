The Fourth of July Boat Parade gets underway at 5 p.m. July 4 at Caddo Lake in the City of Uncertain.
The event will begin with boats lining up in Caddo Lake’s Karnack area and will float down to Taylor Island in front of Johnson’s Ranch Marina, 5131 Cypress Drive East in Karnack. To participate in this year’s boat parade, arrive at the Bradley Canal ramp at 4:30 p.m. on July 4.
The Uncertain Floating Independence Day Parade has been bringing family fun and cheer to the city during the Fourth of July holiday for over 40 years. The parade started out as just a small gathering by residents, including the “matriarch of Uncertain” Dottie Carter, whose father “Beer” Smith was one of the founders of the town.
Parade director Trish Jones described the event as fun.
“It’s just a small little thing that the city does for the people in the area” when speaking on this year’s parade,” she said. “Have some fun, and enjoy it; win some prizes. It’s got a long history.”
The event is open to the public. Residents from Marshall, Longview and other areas have previously attended the celebrations at Caddo Lake. The top three entries will receive cash prizes this year. Three judges from outside the community will be present at Johnson’s Ranch Marina to announce the winners. Tildon Gillum will also be performing live on stage at the ranch. The first, second and third-place prizes are $300, $200 and $100, respectively. Gift bags are distributed simply for participating in the parade.
“A lot of times we have fireworks, but we’re not sure if there will be fireworks this year.” Jones stated. “That’s still pretty much up in the air. The fireworks are not sponsored by the city currently. In the last couple of years some local folks have taken care of it, but we’re not sure if we’re going to be able to do it this year.”