UNCERTAIN — While some local events are being postponed or outright canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one annual tradition on one of Texas’ few natural lakes remains on the calendar.
The Uncertain Floating Independence Day Parade is set for 4 p.m. July 4 at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake.
The annual parade features any boater who wishes to decorate their vessel and join the parade and will also include live music and a fireworks display this year.
Tildon Gillum will provide live music at the event and the Ms. Uncertain Pageant will also be held during the event.
The boats will be judged for their decorations and the fireworks display on the water will begin at dusk.
Johnson’s Ranch Marina is located at 5131 Cypress Drive East in Uncertain and can be reached by phone at 903-789-3213.
For more information about the event, follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/264986244780791/