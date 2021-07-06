UNCERTAIN — Boaters on Caddo Lake Sunday were partying like it was 1776 as they celebrated the nation’s 245th birthday and Independence Day.
The annual free Uncertain Floating Independence Day Parade saw several boats line up at Bradley Canal on Caddo Lake Sunday to participate in the July Fourth holiday event.
The boats made their way around Caddo Lake to parade up to Johnson’s Ranch Marina where Tildon Gillum was playing live on the outdoor stage.
Parade organizer Shirley Moore said Sunday’s event had a great turnout with beautifully decorated boats. Samantha Britt’s boat took home the first place prize for her “Fireworks over Caddo Lake” decorated boat.
The parade also included an “out of this world” boat complete with aliens and patriotic boats with bald eagles and American flags.
The event wrapped up Sunday with the annual fireworks show over the waters of Caddo Lake at Johnson’s Ranch Marina.