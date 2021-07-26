The Marshall Symphony League supports local educational and cultural projects, as well as the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, with money raised through annual projects. These projects include the annual Symphony League Ball, which to be safe due to COVID-19 was delayed until July.
Saturday, July 17 the annual Marshall Symphony League Ball for 2021 was held at two new locations, at Marshall’s elegant Memorial City Hall and the Warehouse 208, the former City Laundry. Themed “A Night Under the Stars,” the ball honored six young recent graduates who were members of the Junior Symphony League.
Formally presented were debutantes Natalie Juliet Balbuena, daughter of Drs. Luis and Katharine Balbuena, escorted Landon James Craig; Leslie Ann Rhoades, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Rhoades, escorted by Lane Perry Phillips; Rose Evelyn Runnels, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. James Runnels, escorted by Noah Alexander Grubbs; Madelyn Michelle Shelton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Shelton, Jr., escorted by Brennan Kade Varnell.
Honor guards included Collin Demmer Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Smith, accompanied by Lauren Elizabeth Huff and Parker Noland Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Smith, accompanied by Samantha Lynn Anderson.
Songs of each Deb’s and Honor Guard’s selection were softly played on stage by Kermit Polig, pianist, and Elizabeth O’Bannon, violinist. The Debs and Honor Guards were presented by their fathers and mother, they took their traditional bows, enjoyed the father-daughter, mother-son dances and were escorted by their accompanying dates.
“By being part of this wonderful event tonight, you are helping ensure that the Marshall Symphony Orchestra continues to enhance the lives of our friends, our families and especially our children,” Polig said.
The goal of the Marshall Symphony League is to increase awareness and provide financial support of the arts in the community. The league partners with the Marshall Regional Arts Council, the Texas Commission of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts to provide cultural programs to area students. This year the league’s funding assisted in providing the opportunity for more than 800 sixth grade students to attend the Children’s String Concert, which was performed by area students and the Marshall Symphony.
Each year, the Civic Development Committee selects local organizations to support that strive to promote and educate the community about the arts. This year, the league’s recipients included Marshall Symphony Society and Marshall Regional Arts Council for the Jeans n’ Classics concert.
In addition to supporting worth organizations, the Marshall Symphony League annually awards a scholarship to a graduating senior from Marshall High School who plans to pursue a degree in music.
Ball festivities continued at Warehouse 208 as the honorees were transported by covered streetcar-wagon. Dinner, catered and served by the Bear Creek Smokehouse to guests at formal, candlelit tables, carried forth the theme. Centerpieces of white blossoms at varied heights, with the moon and stars sparkling in a night sky completed the decor by KC Interiors.
Lucky guests whose names were drawn received generous prizes from local businesses. Entertaining games with prizes were provided to guests and honorees. Dancing to the band, “The After Party” added excitement to the magical evening.