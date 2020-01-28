Union Pacific Railroad Seeking Public Comment on 3 Mile Posts in Marshall, Harrison County, Texas.
On January 9, a public notice was published in the Marshall News Messenger seeking public comment on the proposed installation of approximately 45’ & 65’ monopole communication poles with associated equipment in Marshall.
Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, requires Union Pacific to evaluate each project for any effect it may have on Historic Properties.
The purpose of this public notice was to invite any comments on potential effects to Historic Properties with the installation of each proposed pole and equipment within the existing railroad right-of-way;
- Coordinates: 32.518645, -94.426144; Mile Post #70.89, Marshall
- Coordinates: 32-535009, -94.405982; Miles Post #69.28 Marshall
- Coordinates: 32-550836, -94.378431; Miles Post #67.19 Marshall
Parties interested in submitting comments regarding any potential effects of the proposed facility on Cultural or Historic Properties, or questions regarding the project, may do so by sending them to GSS, Inc., 3311 109th Street, Urbandale, IA, 50322 (REF: GSS Project W20022-TX-1) or by calling (515) 331-2103 by February 15, 2020.