With the new year finally here most everyone is looking for a new diet or a new gym membership to fulfill the usual new year resolutions.
However, for people in the community who are looking for more unique ways to spend their new year there are five unique ideas anyone can try.
Volunteer
Marshall has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for anyone interested in giving back in the new year.
We have a range of organization like the local Lions Club, Optimist’s Club and newly minted Marshall Hispanic Lions Club who’s sole purposes are to give back to the community.
There are also a number of volunteer opportunities with local churches, such as St. Joseph Catholic Church and Trinity Episcopal Church who offer volunteer opportunities every year on Christmas and Thanksgiving respectively.
Organizations such as Mission Marshall and the Boys and Girls club also offer various opportunities to give back throughout the year.
Read More
The director of the Marshall Public Library Anna Lane said that reading more and regularly offers someone a new perspective on the world we live in.
“Reading regularly and differently, or outside one’s comfort zone, broadens one’s horizons, helps to make sense of the world, and offers an increased understanding and enlightenment of people who think and live differently than you,” Lane said.
Anyone interested in getting back into reading or maybe picking it up as a hobby for the first time are welcome to come in and ask the library staff for suggestions, or any questions they may have on where to start.
“The library staff is a very diverse and active group of readers. As part of our Christmas gift exchange this year, we selected and recommended books for each other to read in 2020 to encourage reading new genres and subjects,” Lane said. ‘Beyond the staff’s personal and extensive book knowledge, we also have resources to help find the right book for the right person at the right time.”
Anyone looking to pick up more reading material in the new year are welcome to stop by the library, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd, and see a new world open up for them through books.
Join a club or organization
Getting involved in the community can take many forms, including just getting out to meet new people.
Marshall has a variety of groups and organizations to meet the interests of any community member looking to get out into the community this year.
From volunteer groups who are looking for more members, to local clubs like the Lions Clubs, to the Marshall Arts League, anyone interested in anything can find community members who share the same passions.
Create
President of the Marshall Arts League Elaine Moulton said that the act of creating art is therapeutic.
“As an artist in the Marshall arts scene all I want in the new year is for our arts groups to come together and for the community to really reflect on the value the arts has for them,” Moulton said.
Many people do not know where to start when they become interested in creating art again, this, Moulton said, is where the Marshall Arts League comes in.
The group is composed of local artists in a wide variety of mediums. They host meetings on the second Sunday of every month. A demonstration by a local artist always leads the meetings, introducing members to new forms of art.
Moulton also mentioned the variety of arts resources in Marshall, available for the community to enjoy. This includes the Visual Arts Center and the Michelson Museum of Art.
“The art center is a great place to come together,” Moulton said. “We have so many resources here for someone interested in creating art, all you have to do is ask.”
Anyone with questions or interested in joining the group can contact Moulton on her cell phone at 903 601-1370.
Care for something
This could be as small as bringing a new plant into your home in the new year. Giving back to something that needs you to care for it is its own type of fulfillment.
Jana Hernandez, the foster coordinator with the Friends of Marshall Animals, said that this is the exact feeling foster families with the group have every day.
Hernandez said that the volunteers work to care for and train both puppies and older dogs as they transition them into their forever homes.
“They not only save them from being killed but they also work with them, they get to know the animals personality and are able to better match them with a family,” she said.
The group works with the local shelter, helping to reduce the number of animals being held there and therefore the amount of animals killed in the shelter each year.
“All of out volunteers have one thing in common and it is just that they want to save as many animals as possible,” she said.
Any community members interested in this program can email Fomafoster@gmail.com.