A pop-up home store is coming to Longview. The shopping event benefits Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and features new, on-trend home and entertaining products.
The store, located at 1109 N. Fourth St. in Longview (in the former Bargain Box location), features new, on-trend home furnishings and décor from Wayfair, the Royal Standard, Apricot Mint, Market Made and more. You can also find a selection of gifts and entertaining essentials. Uniquely home opens April 9 – May 8 while supplies last.
“COVID changed the way we live, work, and shop,” explained LaJuan Gordon, CEO of Northeast Texas Habitat. “With more people working or staying at home, we had more time and interest in redecorating, remodeling, and making our homes more comfortable and enjoyable. But, with business closures and shortages of everything from toilet tissue to lumber and significant delays when ordering, we were left with few convenient home shopping choices.”
“At Habitat, Home is our only business. With fundraisers canceled and volunteers unable to build, we needed to find a way to bring home to our community and raise funds, too. That’s when we hit on the idea of a limited run shop with great styles for the home and deliberately sourced brands that you can’t find around here.” Gordon added. “We have some great finds. Every purchase helps a local family experiencing housing poverty create a safe, comfortable, and affordable forever home. Because as we have learned in the past twelve months, home is everything. “
Uniquely Home Store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from April 9 through May 8.