WASKOM — COVID-19 has not ruined the spirit of Easter for one local charity as the United Help of Waskom distributed approximately 70 food boxes to residents, Thursday, as part of the group’s annual Peggy Peal Operation Help program.
“Peggy Peal’s Operation Help program was really designed to help families during the holidays,” shared Rose McLane, treasurer of United Help of Waskom.
“Last year we started distributing food boxes for Easter because we felt like Thanksgiving and Christmas are so close together; and then not having something the rest of the year, it just didn’t seem balanced,” she said. “We are all faithful individuals and we felt like Easter was another time to celebrate; so we started it back up, starting Easter last year.”
With the current state of the global pandemic, they weren’t certain if they were going to be able to make it happen this year, but by the grace of God, they persevered.
“With COVID-19, we had to make a decision as to whether we still could do the distribution with all the restrictions that were being in place,” McLane said.
“We felt like the community still needed these food boxes, especially at a time like this,” she said. “So we made the decision that, yes, we needed to serve our community and we were going to wear masks. We were going to do all the specific measures in order to continue to serve our community, especially at Easter.”
Jimmy Cox, president of United Help of Waskom, said the group started preparing the boxes around 8 a.m., to be picked up by Waskom residents between noon and 2 p.m.
Cox said the Easter holiday distribution is named after Waskom resident, Peggy Peal, who started an Operation Help organization about 40 years ago. Peal has now retired, but her work is still carried on under the United Help of Waskom umbrella.
“We are kind of carrying on the program,” said Cox. “We do food boxes three times a year — at Christmas, one at Easter and one at Thanksgiving under that umbrella.”
Applications are taken for the holiday food drives.
Waskom resident Rhonda Cook shared how appreciative she is of the benevolence, especially during this time of uncertainty.
“It does help a lot of us, especially right now with the way the jobs are and closing; and it helps us seniors, too,” said Cook. “Every little bit helps.”
She said the organization and its volunteers do a great service.
“They work hard at it, too,” said Cook. “They do it very coordinated.”
Cox said United Help of Waskom also has a regular monthly food distribution for residents on the second Tuesday. The monthly food distributions are held in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank, of Tyler.
“We are an affiliate with the food bank out of Tyler,” said Cox. “Once a month, the second Tuesday, 12 times a year, we do 100 food boxes to needy families, here, in Waskom,” said Cox.
The next regular distribution for Waskom residents is slated for Tuesday, April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at United Help of Waskom, which is housed at the Iglesia Bautista De Waskom church at 18325 U.S. Highway 80 East.
The Easter food boxes distributed on Thursday consisted of both perishable and nonperishable items.
“There’s some meats in there — chicken, pot roast and all kind of nonperishable as far as canned food items, bread, cheese, some fruits and produce,” said Cox.
Residents also took home a carton of eggs, a sack of russet potatoes, green beans and corn as part of the Easter food drive. McLane said the holiday food boxes are made possible through a partnership with Waskom’s Spring Market grocery store.
“We could not do this holiday food box without the help of Spring Market,” said McLane. “We are so happy to partner with them, and they’ve been so generous to us.
“It truly, truly is a good partnership in serving our community,” she said.