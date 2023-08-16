The United Help of Waskom held a Back to School clothing giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 12 to support local students and parents ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
The Back to School clothing giveaway was supported by donations from the community and open to anyone in the Waskom area with clothing items both new and slightly used for men, women and children.
“We have a lot of people in Waskom that are economically challenged,” said Bruce Hays of the United Help of Waskom organization. “What we try to do here as an organization is accept clothing in, and then turn around and give it back to local families.”
The clothing giveaway event was held at the United Help of Waskom building located off of U.S. 80 and was organized by members of the organization, local volunteers, churches and businesses who came together to help the community.
“Above all, we have some very dedicated people that really want to get involved,” said Hays. “We really care about the community.”
The United Help of Waskom is a nonprofit organization with origins that can be traced back to 1983, and has a mission to feed the hungry and provide aid and assistance to the needy in the Waskom district. United Help of Waskom works with other organizations to hold several local events throughout the year to give back to the community including both monthly food and clothing distribution days, kid pack food donations for students, and fan drives with the support of the Lions Club. The organization also holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year, including raffles to help broaden their reach.
“We want people to be able to have identity and their respect,” said Hays. “They’re already in a bad situation, so we try to be very understanding.”
Hays explained the United Help of Waskom organization’s primary goal is to help people in the community who are in need, whether it is through providing additional resources or assistance through local support networks, the organization aims to be available for anyone who needs help.
“That’s what we’re all about,” said Hays. “It’s all about helping the community.”
You can learn more about the United Help of Waskom nonprofit organization, including important dates for distribution as well as how to donate any items, through their Facebook page or the official website www.UnitedHelpofWaskom.com.