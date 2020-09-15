Sonnesha Garbutt, owner of 1800 University Avenue, received The New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for September 2020.
According to Garbutt, the Tutor architectural style home was built in the 1930’s.
For years the front of the house was hidden behind an enormous tree and overgrown shrubbery. After acquiring the property a year ago, Garbutt began the revitalization of the property by clearing the thick vegetation followed by replacing damaged brick on the west side of the home with siding.
Creating eye-catching curb appeal, the brick exterior of the house was painted a soothing light grey contrasted with black trim on the pitched gable roof line, single windows and entry doorway.
The home features an exceptionally lengthy walkway in the middle of a massive front lawn. The walk way leads to an entry porch highlighted with decorative black wrought iron railing.
On the porch, a canary yellow metal bench offers comfortable seating for guests and homeowner. Young plantings of palms and evergreen shrubs complete the landscaping.
The New Town Neighborhood Association thanks Garbutt for investing and reviving this property; consequently, adding pride in the New Town community.
To be eligible for the award, the property must be within the boundaries of New Town, exhibit a well maintained exterior and have complimentary landscaping.
Nominations can be made by calling 903-938-0088 or at a meeting of the New Town Neighborhood Association.