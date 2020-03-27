Local businesses have had their fair share of surprises as of late, most of them not good, relating to COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.
On Thursday morning, though, several locally owned businesses arrived to their stores, prepared to take on a new day only to be welcomed by chalk art on their sidewalks.
No one seems 100 percent certain and though the newspaper staff tried to uncover who the artist was (we have a pretty good idea who may be behind it), one overwhelming feeling was brought to the surface: gratitude.
“It brightens your whole day,” East Texas Office Supplies business owner Stella Alexander said. “It’s terrific that someone thinks that much of us.”
The businesses that were “attacked” with kindness include both Sullivan and Meadowbrook Funeral Homes, East Texas Office Supplies, the downtown Main Street Office, Central Perks, Pietro’s, Joe Pine’s Coffee Co. and Cajun Tex.
Each saying was personalized and showcased a theme for the businesses. For example, Pietro’s stated ‘We love Pietro’s’ and featured some pizza and wine glasses.
At Joe Pine’s Coffee Co. small coffee mugs were drawn on the sidewalk.
The chalk art came about at a time when small, local businesses are having a hard time due to social distancing rules and regulations. For those who received the gift of the chalk art, they simply want to tell whoever did it, “Thank you.”