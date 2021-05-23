JEFFERSON — The Marion County Courthouse showed off its $5.7 million renovation and update on Saturday to dozens of guests that gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening ceremony of the historic building.
District and county judges, county commissioners and guests from across the state gathered together on Saturday in Jefferson to celebrate the grand re-opening of the updated 1913 historic courthouse — a project more than 20 years in the making.
The $5.7 million renovation project was funded through a $4.7 million grant awarded in 2018 from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP). The remaining $1 million was put up from the Marion County commissioners court.
“We have been trying for this grant for almost 20 years,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said previously about the funding grant. “Others long before me began working on this and the county commissioners managed to save and set aside $1 million for matching renovation costs throughout the past 20 years so we could get the grant.”
Those other county judges, Lex Jones, Phil Parker and Gene Terry were all present on Saturday, along with other district and county judges from surrounding counties.
The renovation project, which lasted nearly three years, was conducted by Komatsu Architecture in Fort Worth as the architect and Joe R. Jones Construction in Weatherford as the construction company. The project was overseen by the Texas Historical Commission to preserve historical accuracy.
“We’re just really excited to finally put a 20-year project behind us,” LaFleur said. “I want to thank the hard work of everyone in this county and everyone that came before me. This was truly a community project.”
The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, which was conducted by local historian Marcia Thomas whose great-grandfather served as a county commissioner on the county commission that erected the building in 1913.
Before guests were allowed inside to tour the halls of the building, the event was celebrated with three cannon shots from one of two exact replicas of the “Come and Take It” Gonzalez cannon.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is now back in operation and fully staffed for county government business. The offices were temporarily moved out throughout the renovation process.
The 37,500 sq. ft. three-story building designed by Architect Elmer G. Withers houses the offices of the county judge, commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, county auditor, district attorney, and district clerk.
The full interior and exterior renovation project saw most of the original features of the building restored, including the granite flooring on the second floor, the granite walls on the second floor, the judge’s bench in the courtroom on the top floor, a spiral staircase in the first floor “dungeon” that historically served as the records storage room, the seven original safes throughout the courthouse building and the molding along the top of the ceiling in the judge’s courtroom.