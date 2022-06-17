JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD fans will see some major updates to the district’s W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium when the new school year begins in August.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district’s about $4 million update project at the stadium is currently underway.
The stadium, which is located at 1199 N. Cass St. in Jefferson, is currently receiving a host of new updates that will fans and students will notice as soon as they begin approaching the facility.
“We are updating the press box, stadium lighting, fencing, re-turfing the field, and installing a new parking lot,” Barnwell said. “We had a lot of drainage issues on the playing surface, and it was going to cost a significant amount of money to address it even if we left it as natural grass. We believe it was past due regarding the timing of upgrading the field, so we thought it would be best to go ahead and install artificial turf.”
The parking lot area is completely under renovation at this time as work began just before the school year ended, forcing the district to host the annual Jefferson High School graduation ceremony at the district’s baseball field instead of the stadium.
Barnwell said the drainage issue wasn’t the only pressing project on the stadium update list.
“The other areas we are addressing were in serious need too,” he said.
Barnwell said while there is plenty of work left to be completed, the majority of the turf work is completed.
“The turf work is basically done,” he said. “The rest of the work is expected to be done by mid- to late August.”
Barnwell said a bond election was not needed for the about $4 million stadium updates as the district will use money from its excess general fund.
Last year the stadium received a new $36,000 scoreboard, thanks to a private donation from Lee Haggard of Riverside Bank.