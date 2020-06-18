From May 12 to June 12 organizers of UpliftETX have worked to reach their goal of gathering 10,000 cans for Mission Marshall food pantry.
This week, Jordan Giles, owner of Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville, said that the group was able to surpass this goal, gathering over 15,000 food items and over $20,000 in donations.
Giles joined the group after Brandon White and Tim Huff began to organize with local businesses. Jesse Peralta and his son, Jesse Peralta Jr., owners of Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant in Jefferson and Marshall, also joined the group.
Jesse Jr. said that the group hosted two events at Don Juan’s in Marshall.
“One event was for collecting canned foods for Mission Marshall, and the other event was our Give Back Night where we donated 10 percent of our proceeds to the Uplift ETX cause,” Peralta said.
Giles said that Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville have hosted five events for the group total, including a canned food drive where they collected 2,600 cans in one night.
“Any time we have a fundraiser our community always goes above and beyond,” Giles said.
Though the group has rounded out its month long project, Giles said they are not done. He said that the group is open ended right now, and will focus on the best way to give back to the community coming up soon.
“The response from the community has been great!” Peralta said. “We get people coming in all the time thanking us for what we are doing, and online we get emails and Facebook messages thanking us for helping with UpLift ETX.”
Misty Scott, Director of Mission Marshall, said that she doesn’t think the food pantry would have been able to continue to serve the community at the capacity that they have without UpliftETX.
“Because of Covid-19, the Postal Carriers Food Drive and our Summer Youth Camp Food Drives were canceled. That along with supply chain interruption causing food shortages crippled our food ministry,” Scott said. “Community response to UpLiftETX made it possible for us to continue serving the community at the quality level we strive to maintain.”
She added that she was grateful to the group organizers and donors who helped keep Mission Marshall operating during the virus outbreak.
“The UpLiftETX movement raises our community pride to a whole new level. All of our Mission Marshall staff is overwhelmed with gratitude,” Scott said.
Giles said that notable community members who assisted with the group include Coach Rocco (TJC), Coach Phillips (Strength Trainer Marshall), Coach Griedl (Marshall Head Coach), Cody Farrell (Hallsville AD), Brian Maypee (ETBU Head Coach), Tim Huff, Tracy Jackson, Brad Burris, J Blair Blackburn, Kenny Knox, Glenn Bickerdike, Brandon White, Chris Teer, Brandon White, Ol’ Oswalt, Debbie Rogers and Melinda Gaulden.