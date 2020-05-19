A new local group UpliftETX is working on a month long food drive initiative to help raise money and canned food items for the local Mission Marshall food pantry.
The group was originally organized by Brandon White with Marshall Homecare and Hospice, and Time Huff.
Both men were joined by local businesses owners Jordan Giles, owner of Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville, and Jesse Peralta Sr. and Jesse Peralta Jr., owners of Don Juan’s in Marshall and Jefferson.
The groups official timetable is May 12 through June 12, though group organizers said that it could go on longer, based on the initiatives momentum.
After hosting fundraisers at both Dairy Queen and Don Juan locations last week, the group plans to follow up with a canned food drive this week.
Starting Monday canned food donations can be dropped off at either Dairy Queen or Don Juan locations, along with Cajun Tex in Marshall, the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce office and Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
Today Dairy Queen in Marshall will host an event to celebrate the food drive from 4 to 6 p.m. Cajun Tex will host a similar event in Marshall Thursday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Don Juan’s in Marshall will also host an event Friday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.
“Cajun Tex has come in as a donor, which is great, this is group is definitely the more the merrier, anyone interested in helping and getting involved in welcome,” White said.
Giles said that anyone who donates canned food items at a Dairy Queen location will receive a free mini blizzard.
“We just want to give people a good reason to go out and to donate to a good cause,” Giles said.
The group has a goal of donating 10,000 cans to Mission Marshall during their month long program.
In leui of donating cans Giles said that cash donations to the group can be dropped off at either Dairy Queen or Don Juan locations.
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is assisting the group with marketing and organizing fundraisers.
“We are really here as support staff to offer whatever resources we can to help them out,” said Executive Director Stacia Runnels.
To keep up with the group or to support their mission follow the following accounts on social media: UpliffeETX www.facebook.com/UpLiftETX, Dairy Queen www.facebook.com/MarshallDQ, Don Juan’s www.facebook.com/DonJuansTexMexMarshall, Marshall Homecare and Hospice www.facebook.com/mhchtexas, Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce, Mission Marshall www.facebook.com/missionmarshalltexas.