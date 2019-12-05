It can happen anytime, anywhere — a mass casualty. And when such disasters strike, first responders in East Texas must know how to respond.
“We hope we never have to utilize any of this training whatsoever, but there’s always a possibility that we will have to,” said Davilyn Walston, public information officer with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
To ensure first responders are primed for future mass-casualties, the US Attorney’s Office hosted a preparedness workshop Wednesday at Marshall’s Memorial City Hall, welcoming approximately 55 representatives from local, state and federal agencies.
The event, dubbed “Law Enforcement Coordination in a Mass Casualty Event,” was organized by U.S. Attorney Joe Brown and co-sponsored by Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool and DPS Major William Kasper.
Agencies represented included: Marshall, Kilgore, Texarkana, Tyler, Longview, Carthage, Pittsburg, Paris, Hallsville, Waskom, Red River Army Depot, Harrison County, Rusk County, Collin County, Morris County, LeTourneau University, the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and ATF (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
“We cover 43 counties and I’m in the Beaumont office,” said Walston. “We have six offices, so we’re trying to group these trainings with command staff, with law enforcement and the counties just to be ready.”
A future mass casualty emergency can include any event, ranging from a bombing, to an active shooting to a chemical explosion, for instance.
“Like I live in Jefferson County, we just had a refinery blow up the day before Thanksgiving,” Walston shared. “That’s the type of thing. It may not be a mass shooting, but it could be any type of mass casualty situation where the different state, local, and federal agencies need to communicate with each other, (and) know who they are.”
“Some small town may not know who the FBI PIO (public information officer) is, so we want to be able to always be in communication,” she explained. “So that’s our goal.”
US Attorney Brown said they don’t want the first time officers have considered these things to be the day of the emergency.
“We want to do everything we can to bring local, state and federal law enforcement together to coordinate now, so that we all know who will be doing what and what things need to be considered when that day comes,” Brown stated.
The Marshall event was the second workshop organized by the US Attorney’s Office.
The first was in Denison. Walston said they were pleased with Wednesday’s turnout in Marshall.
“This was a lot larger,” she said. “That’s good. The word’s getting out.”
MPD Chief Carruth said his agency was happy to co-sponsor Wednesday’s workshop.
“The purpose is really to make sure that we, here in East Texas, are prepared for an event that we hope will never happen,” the police chief said. “I think it’s critical for us to continue to get all the training we can and coordination we can to prepare for this.”
The workshop included a case study of the law enforcement response to the Nov. 5, 2017 church shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed 26 people and wounded 20 others.
Following the presentation, a panel of agency representatives led a roundtable discussion of issues related to a potential emergency event.
Topics included: who will respond, control of the crime scene, designated to do lists, pitfalls to avoid, evidence gathering, command center needs, coordinating with non law-enforcement agencies, victims’ assistance issues, and dealing with the media.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock found the workshop to be very informative.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, who was also in attendance, agreed the workshop was a great opportunity to network and hear from officials with expertise in managing emergencies.
“It’s certainly something we hope will never happen here, but we’ve gotta prepare for and we’re very pleased with our sheriff’s department, our police department, our first responding agencies,” the county judge said. “They thought about it.
“So it’s good to know they’re already working on this, to have something in place to be able to respond. They’re well prepared,” said Sims.
Lt. Jay Webb with the sheriff’s office considered it a good refresher.
“It’s an opportunity for us to all realize that we are doing the same job; and it reaffirms what we need to do our job effectively for the community,” said Webb. “It just gives us an opportunity to shake hands with each other again, to hear what we can offer each other. It’s a good thing.”
Webb said he also found the topic on media relations beneficial.
“We use the media as our mouthpiece as to what’s happening; and we should,” said Webb. “The media is our partner and that’s one of the things that we discussed, at some length.
“Many agencies have public information officers and some agencies do not and that’s one of the things we were talking about,” he shared. “We need to formulate PIOs for some of these other agencies and help them get on the ground. It’s just an opportunity for us to maybe freshen up some of our views.”