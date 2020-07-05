JEFFERSON — Jefferson had a visit from legends including Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe, Mae West, Abbott and Costello and more on Saturday during the Texas Opera House Theatre Players of Jefferson’s USO Vintage Music and Skit Show at the Jefferson VFW Post 10373.
The Independence Day event brought back the nostalgia of days gone by as members of the theatre house performed comedy skits and musical performances as some of the USO’s most legendary performers.
Joe Todaro, performing as Bob Hope, emceed the two show event on Saturday as members Marcia Thomas and the Andrews Sisters performed several skits and routines in celebration of the nation’s 244th birthday.
The routines were pulled from real life USO events during the Korean War and World War I and II.
Proceeds from Saturday’s shows go towards the upkeep of the Marion County Veteran Memorial Wall fund and the theatre house’s 31st season of productions.
To find more about the Texas Opera House Theatre Players and their upcoming schedule of events, visit their website at http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/