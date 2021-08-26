The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a new program called connect local at the Marshall Post Office located at 202 E. Travis St.
The program is a pilot which was rolled out at various Texas sites starting July 19, with seven original locations set up in the Dallas and Houston areas. As the program continued to grow, more locations, including the Marshall site, were added to the program.
USPS Connect Local aims to help businesses and organizations provide local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at affordable rates. It is part of a broader USPS Connect program that is being piloted in stages to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for fast local and regional deliveries and returns.
The USPS Connect Local pilot allows business customers direct access to the Postal Service’s unmatched last-mile delivery network. Once business customers are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they enter package information online, and then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations.
In return, they get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume shippers.
“This is the first time in the history of the organization that we’ve piloted this type of process,” said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president. “We’re excited to offer affordable fast delivery options to help neighborhood businesses meet consumer needs and grow.”
USPS Connect is a major component of the organization’s 10-year Delivering for America plan and is expected to contribute to the plan’s goal of $24 billion in net revenue growth by offering direct access to the Postal Service’s delivery network.
It will also help businesses meet today’s e-commerce expectations. According to a recent report, 87 percent of consumers say the shipping experience directly impacts their decision to shop with a merchant again. Another recent report found half of consumers (51 percent) have purchased more from local retailers over the past six months, and experts expect this trend to continue.
How the USPS Connect Local pilot works:
- Businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A USPS representative contacts them to agree to the online terms and conditions.
- Next, they visit USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers, all in one place. No software integration needed.
- Then they bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility first thing in the morning (5 to 7 a.m.)for same-day delivery, or 30 minutes before closing to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP Code areas served by that location.
- They present their Click-N-Ship SCAN form and packages to the clerk.
- Carriers deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.
For more information, business customers may call 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov or visit uspsconnect.com.