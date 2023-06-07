The Marion County Health and Resource Fair will be open and free to the public on June 10, featuring health screenings and services for the community alongside a free lunch and gift card drawings for those in attendance.
UT Tyler’s School of Medicine will be hosting the Marion County Health and Resource Fair alongside a wide range of community partners to bring additional healthcare resources to the community, raise awareness of health disparities in Marion County and identify the health needs of current Marion County residents.
The Marion County Health and Resource Fair will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center Froggtown, located at 501 Haywood St. in Jefferson.
“The entire county has one ambulance, one nurse practitioner and a doctor who comes once a month. There are health care shortages throughout East Texas, but they’re especially present here,” said UT Tyler’s School of Medicine Associate Dean of Belonging and Community Engagement Dr. Carolyn Morales.
Marion County was designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services on behalf of a recent state-level grant to identify counties across Texas in need, and delegate resources to address those specific needs in the area. According to data from the Prevention Resource Center among residents within Marion County, 22 percent of the population has a disability, 30 percent of children live in poverty, 24 percent have poor or fair health, and there are four confirmed child victims of maltreatment per 1,000 children.
The healthcare needs in Marion County identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services in coordination with UT Tyler and community partners include accessibility to routine health care, mental health awareness and treatment in the county, and compounding issues impacting service including transportation, water sanitation and internet access.
“Part of what the School of Medicine is doing is trying to get a sense of where the needs lie,” said Morales. “To see how we can be useful in terms of partnering with existing coalitions, existing grassroots efforts or other healthcare partners, and finding ways to align our mission and vision with where the needs exist.”
The full list of partners working with UT Tyler for the Marion County Health and Resource Fair include the Marion County Resource Coalition, Texas AgriLife, Texas Department of State Health Services, Office of Public Health Policy, Texas Department of State Health Services, TX Area Health Education Center East, Jefferson Jimplecute, Wellness Pointe, Lions Club, Community Healthcore, Texas Department of State Health Services, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur, Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker, Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez and Marion County Sheriff David Capps.
Some of the healthcare resources that will be available at the fair include vision screenings, blood pressure checks, glucose tests, medication questions, health and safety resources, car seat safety, vaccinations, water safety, BMI checks, cholesterol screenings, and mobile mammography screenings with appointments. There will also be youth vaccinations available for school enrollment as well.
“We’re doing this so that we can show the people what is available, this is what you can get, this is where you go for help on this particular problem or issue,” said Lions Club President and member of the Marion County Resource Coalition Peggy Walker. “It’s to put those resources into their hands.”
With the UT Tyler School of Medicine’s mission and vision driven by community engagement, their recently created community advisory board has been fundamental in actively providing practical wisdom and insight into where the needs of Marion County residents are, and how they will need to be addressed moving forward. This board is made up of a cross section of community stakeholders including nonprofits, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.
“We know that we have to be engaged with the community and we’re going to find ways to address these long standing health disparities and collectively work towards solutions,” said Morales. “That is our priority.”
There will also be engagement activities for kids available in partnership with the Jefferson law enforcement, including a meet and greet with local officers as well as free fingerprinting. Gift card drawings will be open for those attending the fair alongside a free lunch.
UT Tyler and its community partners will also have a survey available for residents of the county. In the promotional flier, there is a QR code that will provide access to a survey intended to help accurately identify the health needs of those in Marion County. This survey is a crucial component to next steps of providing health care resources to those in need following the fair.
“We’re working really hard to try and help our people,” said Walker. “These are our neighbors, our friends, these are people we see at the grocery store and they need help. So, we need help getting them the resources they need.”
A key factor for UT Tyler’s School of Medicine is ensuring its continued efforts and ongoing impact in the community. The immediate need of healthcare assistance that can be provided by the event and the information gained by the survey will all help to provide direction into how assistance can be best offered in the future.
“It has to be sustainable,” said Morales. “We have to be able to illustrate an impact. So, I think for the first effort, I’m really excited about what the fair is going to be and what it reveals to us in terms of next steps. Because there’s a lot of next steps that are needed.”