For the past week Harrison County has added 274 new confirmed cases of COVID_19, plus four additional fatalities.
Please remember these families who have been affected,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
Sims stated on average, the county has seen 39 new cases per day which is in line with total’s over the past few weeks.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District has been allotted 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week and had all those appointments were filled.
“We will continue to request more vaccine doses for our county,” Sims said. Information regarding additional vaccines will be shared on the judge’s Facebook page.
STATE CASES
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas fell again Sunday after dipping below 10,000 for the first time since December on Saturday.
There were 9,652 people in Texas hospitals with confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Sunday, according to the Department of State Health Services. That’s the lowest figure recorded since Dec. 16.
State health officials reported 5,278 new, confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, 1,499 probable cases and 167 more fatalities. Texas has reported 38,643 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2.16 million cases since the pandemic began.
The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get sick don’t show symptoms.
Over the past week, more than 16% of COVID-19 tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.