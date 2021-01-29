The Marshall Harrison County Health District has been notified of an allocation of 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped the week of Feb. 1 from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will partner with Harrison County, the city of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department, and Panola College Nursing Department to host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for the community.
This clinic will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, by appointment only.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E. End Blvd South in Marshall.
Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines (please refer to the following: https://www.dshs.texas.gov).
This clinic is for those needing the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only. Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available.
The registration link will be posted and open for appointments at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, on the website at https://mhchd.org/ and the Facebook page at Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
Important information:
You must meet the criteria per DSHS for 1A and 1B recipients at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
Computer access is open at the Marshall Public Library at 300 N. Alamo Blvd. Please enter on East Fannin Street.
You must have an email address to register for a vaccine. There are many free email services available.
You may register for only one appointment per email address at each time slot. If you need to book an additional vaccine for a spouse or loved one, you must choose another time slot.
We are working with Texas DSHS to secure more vaccines and notify the public of vaccine clinics in the future. Vaccine supply is still limited, but new shipments will arrive in Texas each week. The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccines have been sent. This map is updated weekly after the new shipments have been sent to providers. You can visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx to get more information.