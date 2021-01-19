NOTE: ALL VACCINES HAVE BEEN SIGNED UP FOR AT THIS TIME.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District is partnering with the city of Marshall, Harrison County, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department, and Panola College Nursing Department to host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this week with 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22, by appointment only.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E. End Blvd S. in Marshall.
Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines. These individuals include:
Phase 1A: Health Care Workers Definition
• Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to:
- Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
- Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services
- Others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials
• Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Includes:
- Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers
- Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff
• EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport
• Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients
• Residents of long-term care facilities
Second Tier
• Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to:
- Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)
- Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services
- Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care
- Healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities
• Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics
• Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID
• Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations
• Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes:
- Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents
- Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents
• School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers
Phase 1B includes:
- People 65 years of age and older
- People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Solid organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
How to register
Pre-registration is required and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/MHCHD to secure their vaccination appointment. You can also go https://mhchd.org/ and click on the sign up for a COVID 19 Vaccine link.
Important reminders
By signing up for the vaccine, you are securing a time slot to receive the vaccine the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, one per person, per vaccine dose.
Before arrival for your vaccination, please print out and complete the required forms per Sign Up Genius email.
If you do not have a printer, documents will be available upon arrival. Computer access is open at the Marshall Public Library at 300 N. Alamo Blvd. if you do not have internet available.
Phase 1A individuals must present a current badge or other agency identification, and Phase 1B individuals must submit a valid form of state-issued identification card.
Face coverings will be required to enter the building.
You will be required to stay for observation of 15-30 minutes after your vaccination.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District is working with DSHS on securing more vaccine each week and will notify the public of available vaccine clinics in the future.
Vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week. The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent.
It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers. You can visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx to get more information about where the vaccine is available in your area.