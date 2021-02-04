Many in Marshall this week were able to get either their first dose, or in the case of those at Oakwood House Senior Living, their second dose, of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, the Marshall Convention Center was utilized for the city’s second large scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership between the Marshall Harrison County Health District, East Texas Baptist University nursing students, Panola College nursing students, Marshall Fire Department EMS staff, the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County.
On Monday, the residents and staff of Oakwood House Senior Living Community were able to declare that they were 100 percent vaccinated as they received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Monday, I was able to receive my second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. As I was very uneasy about getting the shot when I heard we were in tier 1 to receive it, I did it. Although many tried to talk me out of it, I did it. I did my research, I asked questions, I read up on everything I needed to make my decision and I did it. After seeing many people have their first dose and come down with side effects, I was nervous but guess what...I did it,” Oakwood House Executive Director Brooke Collier said. “Let me tell you why I did it. I did it because I have seen what this nasty virus can and is most certainly still doing in our world. I did it because I work with the most fragile people we have in our community, the ones that depend on us to take care of them to keep them safe. I did it because I have faith that this will start the fade of COVID-19 so everyone can start getting back to somewhat of their normalcy they had before.”
According to Collier, the regulations within Oakwood House will not change currently despite the vaccinations, however, the director stated she was excited to see if there will be more changes in the future potentially allowing additional family visits.
“We are able to have volunteers in the building as well as essential caregiver visits with family. The quarantine period for asymptomatic or unknown status have lowered from 14 days to 10 days which is wonderful,” she said.
Those interested in locating vaccines in Marshall are urged to follow the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Facebook page or go to https://mhchd.org for information on when more vaccines for Harrison County will become available. Information is also shared on the Harrison County Judge, City of Marshall TX-City Hall and Marshall News Messenger social media platforms when appointments for vaccines become available.