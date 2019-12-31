The Marshall Youth Softball Association reported vandalism to five of their fields on Monday.
President of the organization Scott Beck said that the incident was unusual due to the fact that the youth baseball league also has fields in the park that remained untouched.
“We saw five of the fields, the only ones used by the girls, those were the ones that were torn up. The boy’s fields were fine,” Beck said.
He predicted the damage will cost about $300 to fix, along with an extensive amount of man hours spent to ready the fields for the upcoming season in March.
“The problem is they were wet as well, ripping up the dirt when it is muddy takes a toll on the field,” Beck said.
He said that a city official who helps care for the fields had reported to him early last week that a group of teenagers driving golf carts were asked to leave the fields.
Beck speculated that the marks left on the field were from a golf cart, or similar vehicle, and that the vandalism may have been an act of revenge for the previous encounter.
“It is a group of kids who may have been angry they weren’t aloud on the property before, we are pretty sure about that,” Beck said.
While the park is public property the fields are owned by the league and require permission to be used.
The league recently started early registration for their season which begins in March.
Beck said the group expects to be complete with the fixes to the field well before the season begins.
If anyone has any information on this contact Beck through the groups facebook page at www.facebook.com/Marshall-Youth-Softball-297275885840/.