With social distancing in play and COVID-19 concerns, many churches have had to change their services to online or drive-in. Regardless, we hope everyone finds a service to celebrate that He is Risen! Happy Easter.
New Greenwood Baptist Church is hosting an online resurrection Sunday service on Facebook at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12. You can join the service by going to https://www.facebook.com/wwwnewgreenwoodbccom/
Marshall Memorial Baptist Church will be hosting a Sunrise ‘Sit in Your Car’ service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The church is located at 2101 Harleton Road. All attendees are requested to stay in their vehicles.
Nesbitt Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter service at 9 a.m. on Facebook Sunday, April 12. You can join the service by going to https://www.facebook.com/Nesbittbc/
Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter service that can be watched throughout the day on Easter Sunday. It can be found on youtube by searching for IBCMarshall. Mobberly Baptist Church will be hosting Easter services online at mobberly.org/online and youtube.com/mobberlycommunications. Services are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. (Spanish service). First United Methodist Church of Marshall will be hosting an online Easter service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Services can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/fumcmarshall
Mulberry Springs Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. and an online Easter service at 10 a.m. Services can be watched online at https://www.facebook.com/mulberryspringsbaptistchurch/
First Baptist Church of Marshall will be hosting a hidden picture egg hunt on Facebook, Saturday April 11. Everyone is invited to add a picture to the church’s Facebook page with Easter eggs hidden in the shot. Participants need to tell how many eggs are hidden in the shot and kids will get to search for Easter eggs from the comfort of home.
FBC kids ages 2 through 12 that find all the eggs are eligible for a fun surprise. Parents or caregivers can email ministry@fbcmarshall.org to let the church know how many eggs the kids found. The church is also encouraging people to join in on an Easter morning sunrise sing. Everyone is encouraged to walk their neighborhoods or stand on their porches at 7 a.m. to sing or say a prayer of praise to God.
The church’s Easter at Home service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by guided communion on the church’s Facebook page. A service in Spanish will be offered around 11:45 a.m. The service can be found at https://www.facebook.com/firstmarshalltx.
Faith Independent Baptist in Waskom is having online services and drive through services. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. They can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/KJV-Faith-Independent-Baptist-166881967149759/ The church is located on Elerbe Road in Waskom.
Marshall Cumberland Presbyterian church will be hosting its online services on Sunday. Service times are 9 a.m. for contemporary service, 10 a.m. for Spanish service and 11 a.m. for traditional English service.
Light of the World Christian Church in Marshall is offering online services for Easter. Services can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/LightoftheWorldMarshallTexas/
Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Avinger will be having a sunrise drive in service at 7 a.m. followed by a Bible study and worship service at 8 a.m. The church is located at 125 Main Street in Avinger.
Marshall Church of Christ is hosting online services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and a Bible study at 5 p.m. on Sunday evenings. Services can be viewed at www.marshallcoc.com.
Cypress Valley Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Services can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cypressvalleymarshalltx/
First Baptist Church of Hallsville will be offering Sunday school online at 9 a.m. Sunday followed by and Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. Services can be found online at www.fbchallsville.org/online.
Oak Hill Baptist Church at 5135 Cooks Road in Marshall will be hosting a drive-in Easter service Sunday at 9 a.m.
Grace Creek Church will be hosting several online services including Saturday services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Services are online at gracecreekchurch.com/live.
Zion Hill Baptist Church will be hosting online services at 11 a.m. Services can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Hill-Baptist-Church-MarshallTx-277931932635268/
Templo Bethel, a Hispanic church, will be hosting a service at 10 a.m. Sunday online at https://www.facebook.com/Bethel-Temple-PCG-Templo-Bethel-786510601375750/.
Heritage Baptist Church of Jefferson will be doing a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday and will also broadcast online at HopeAtHeritage.com and on the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Heritage-Baptist-Church/170102513004403
One Church will be offering a Sunday morning online service at 10:30 a.m. through Facebook live. Services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/onechurchmarshall/ Friendship Baptist will be offering an Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. online at myfriendshipbaptist.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/myfriendshipbaptist/.