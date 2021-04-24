Emergency services were busy Friday evening after a vehicle drove into a house behind Alldocs on Highway 80.
According to information released by Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, at 4:59 p.m. on Friday, April 23, fire units were dispatched to a vehicle that had drove into a house.
Once on scene, smoke was visible in the residence with substantial damage to the side of the house. A small pickup had drove through approximately 20 feet of the structure, according to Cooper.
The smoke was found to be from the tires of the truck that were still spinning. No fire was found. There were two residents home at the time. The two residents and the driver were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
"This was a very dangerous situation that could have turned detrimentally wrong. The situation was scary to say the least, however we are very pleased that the outcome wasn't worse," Cooper said.
Red Cross was contacted on behalf of the home owners. Marshall emergency services also responded to several emergency calls as a result of the storms Friday evening.