A sense of pride and patriotism filled downtown Marshall on Wednesday as the annual Community Veterans Day commemoration proceeded with a patriotic vehicle procession, around the historic Harrison County courthouse square, to honor the nation’s heroes.
“We’re so thankful to the community to come out to appreciate our veterans,” said Christina Anderson, organizer of the annual communitywide observance.
While the event has been celebrated inside of local venues, particularly the former Marshall Mall, in the past, festivities took place in the form of a parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to take a different route this year because of the pandemic, but it was just beautiful and we were blessed with a beautiful day and just an amazing turnout of people,” said Anderson. “So we’re so grateful to everyone who showed up.”
Veterans, veteran organizations, civic groups, community members, local elected officials, businesses, colleges, Marshall firefighters and more joined in the procession as spectators greeted them with American flags, cheers and waves.
The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders, in coordination with the Marshall Police Department, led the procession of vehicles around the square.
MPD Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the department was thrilled to be a part of the event.
“I’m very excited for the Marshall Police Department and the city of Marshall to participate in Veterans Day,” Chief Carruth said. “It’s something that I look forward to every year.
“I believe it’s something that’s very important for us to remember the sacrifices that our veterans have made,” the police chief said. “Some gave the ultimate sacrifice, but all of them gave some sacrifice, so we respect them and we certainly want to do all we can to show that respect and to carry that tradition on for our young people to see. So, we’re excited to be a part, and thankful we’re able to still do something while still respecting COVID concerns, as well.
“I think this was a great alternative,” said Carruth. “It had a really good turnout. It was nice to see people come out and waving and participating, so I think that was very encouraging.”
Travis Keeney, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and chairman of the Chamber’s military affairs committee, was touched by the camaraderie.
“I think the most important thing that this day has is it brings communities together just like this,” said Keeney.
“It’s so amazing to see a community pull together and support each other and love each other on a beautiful day and embrace each other; especially during a time like this to see all these faces,” Keeney said.
District 1 City Commissioner and George A. Thompson American Legion Post #878 Commander, Marvin Bonner, was also honored to share in the day. Bonner, a Vietnam veteran, highlighted the importance of recognizing, supporting and honoring the sacrifice and contributions of veterans.
“We’re still recognizing veterans more so today than we ever have, and that’s a good thing; but today we’re out again to encourage all veterans that are on active duty and the kids making their mind up to be a military personnel,” said Bonner. “So we just want to encourage all veterans to just continue to stick together, continue to be proud of their country and be willing to raise their hands to the Constitution to defend the country.”
Bonner described Wednesday’s observance as a great one.
“It’s always a great day,” he said. “This day is not a close-knit day like it was last year, but we still can be able to participate in activities that recognize all veterans all over the world. We just thank God for the opportunity to live in a free country.”