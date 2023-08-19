Elysian Fields ISD recently announced the district has appointed Josh Tiller and Ronnie Vickers to the Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees following the resignations of Sean Swank and Bradley Lewis.
The district announced the new appointments for Josh Tiller and Ronnie Vickers, who are set to be sworn in during a special called meeting on Aug. 28, at a recent meeting. Swank and Lewis both stepped down from their seats over the summer.
Tiller, who is an Elysian Fields native and graduate of the Elysian Fields High School Class of 2001, attended Panola College before completing his degree in biomedical science at Texas A&M with the College of Veterinary Medicine in 2009. Tiller is a partner at Animal Medical Center with offices in Carthage and Henderson. He is married to his wife Bethany, and the two have three daughters, Brinley, Breelyn and Brenna.
“Elysian Fields is a very special place to me, and I am honored to serve on the EFISD school board to help guide our school district over the next year,” said Tiller. “I got a solid foundation by starting my education in EFISD, and I hope to do my small part to ensure the next generation of Jackets has every opportunity to excel in the classroom and on the field.”
Vickers, who is a graduate of the Elysian Fields High School Class of 1987, has spent over 35 years in the electrical trade. He has been self-employed as an electrician since 2004. Vickers has been married to his wife Cristie since 1993, and they have two children: Byron, a 2017 EFISD graduate, and Baylee, who is currently a senior. Vickers previously served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 to 2016.
“I truly believe EFISD to be the best place to raise our children and there has never been a time when I didn’t feel like my kids were being educated in a safe, caring environment,” said Vickers. “I know our district has faced some challenges over the last few years, but I do believe that we are heading in the right direction.
“I’m excited to see new leadership in key positions in our district and look forward to working with the board to make sure that everyone has what they need to succeed in their new roles,” Vickers continued. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the board for the remainder of the vacated term and I pray for a successful school year! Go Jackets!”
According to Texas state law, any vacated school board seats must be filled by either board appointment or special election and the decision is left to the district school board. Tiller and Vickers will join current EFISD school board President Julie Simmons alongside members Kim Baugh, Lynn Calhoun, Ashley Caudle and Brad Ellis.
Tiller and Vickers are set to complete the current term for each of the newly vacant positions, which will be up for re-election in November 2024.