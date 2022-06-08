The two victims of Monday’s shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall have been identified as two of the businesses employees, Lakosha Hicks and Shrina Williams.
Marshall police and the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers also on Wednesday released information about the suspected shooter and the truck he was last seen driving.
Hick’s sister Christy Hill identified the two women, stating that both Hicks and Williams knew the suspect in the shooting, Montrell Antwon Hatton, before the shooting.
Hatton is still at large in the community, with the Marshall Police Department constantly searching for him throughout the last three days. On Wednesday, police said Hatton was last seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate NZS7510
"This subject should be considered armed and dangerous," police said. "If this subject is located, contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 911."
Hatton was identified by witnesses after a shooting incident Monday around 4 p.m. at Citi Trends in Marshall. According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the store and opened fire, injuring two women.
Hatton then fled the scene, leaving before officers arrived on scene.
Hill stated that the shooting incident resulted from a personal relationship Hatton had with Williams, a relationship that she stated has ended some time ago. Hill stated that she believe Hatton also blamed Hicks for William’s entering a new relationship, suggesting that may be the reason both women were targeted in the shooting.
Hicks was shot four times during the incident, and Williams was shot twice, according to Hill. She said that Hicks has received a number of surgeries in regards to her injuries and is still in the hospital.
“At this point we are just waiting, hoping there are no additional issue with infection as she heals,” Hill said.
She added that both women seem to be in stable condition after Monday’s violent incident.
The department is still in active pursuit of Hatton, with police obtaining two arrest warrants for him, one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about Hatton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.