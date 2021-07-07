In response to a number of recent shooting incidents in Marshall, the Marshall Police Department has teamed up with the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force to make a number of arrests in the active cases, as well as pursue suspects.
On July 1, detectives obtained warrants for suspects in the recent shooting cases. Members from the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, U.S Marshals Taskforce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens teamed up to conduct an operation to address these violent crimes, and will continue to work together to stop violence in the city of Marshall and Harrison County.
“The Marshall Police Department and our partners are committed to working continually to protect our citizens and visitors, and to keeping violent offenders off our streets. I am proud of our ability to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as our State and Federal partners to continue to make our community safer. It is critical that we work with our community members in this process," Marshall Police Department Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.
A search warrant was served in the 1000 Block of Alvin Street by the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.
Cecil Owens Sr., a 43-year-old resident of Marshall, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 over 1 gram, but less than 4 grams in drug free zone, possession of marijuana over 4 ounces, but less than 5 pounds in a drug free zone, and tampering with evidence. During the search, detectives recovered two firearms and illicit drugs.
In the course of the operation three of the suspects in these cases have been located and arrested.
Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, an 18-year-old resident of Marshall, was charged with deadly conduct; Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, of Marshall, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Ivan Lynn Daniels, 26, of Marshall, was charged with deadly conduct.
"I am very proud of the hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe by the Marshall Police Department detectives and the Joint Violent Crime Task Force. Keeping these violent offenders off the streets and removing their ability to continue acts of violence makes our community a safer place," Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.
As of July 7, seven individuals are still actively being pursued and have outstanding warrants out for their arrest:
- Daquan Rondell Collins, 23, of Marshall, deadly conduct
- Jacarrion “JJ” Dejuan Green, 19, of Marshall, riot participation
- Tyler Rashad Hooper, 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct
- Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Marshall, murder and riot participation
- Tyler Lee Sims IV, 18, of Avinger, deadly conduct
- Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, of Marshall, deadly conduct and organizing criminal activity
- Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, deadly conduct
“The defendants who were the subjects of Thursday’s operation will be vigorously pursued and prosecuted. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is working with the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend these suspects and, as always, will support our law enforcement in any way we can,” District Attorney Reid McCain said.
Officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Taskforce, are actively working on locating and arresting these violent suspects. MPD officers encourage the public that may have any information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.