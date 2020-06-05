East Texas residents are invited to showcase their gifts and skills as the Longview Unity and Diversity Committee hosts the first of its kind Virtual Talent Stage.
“This is a good way to engage in the community and this is also an opportunity for the community to see the local talent that you have,” said Taylor Thornton, Partners in Prevention Program and Outreach Coordinator.
“We’ll also be awarding trophies and monetary prizes,” she said. “All they have to do is do it virtually.”
Thornton said the committee usually hosts a Talent Stage at the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the talent show has converted to a virtual stage.
“The committee has been doing it since 2014, so this year of course we’re not going to be able to have it on the actual day,” said Thornton. “So we decided to switch it and make it virtual.”
Contestants do not have to reside in Longview to participate. Any East Texan who would like to display their talent is encouraged to enter.
“The age range varies, so it can be elementary, high school, adults — anyone that wants to participate,” said Thornton.
Examples of talent to be considered include dancing, singing, musical, poetry reciting, and narrative.
To audition, participants must complete an electronic application, including their audition video URL by visiting the website, LongviewTexas.gov/talentstage, by the June 12 deadline.
“The URL can be attached to a Facebook video, Youtube or any social media platform they have,” said Thornton. “We’re literally doing everything virtual.”
The selection of final contestants will be based on the audition video that is submitted virtually, she said.
“The final contestants will be required to submit a video of themselves as if they were performing on the talent stage,” said Thornton.
The contestants’ videos will be published on the Fourth of July holiday on the Longview Unity and Diversity Committee Facebook page. The contest will start at 8 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., that day. The video that garners the most likes on the original post will be the first place winner, said Thornton.
A $100 gift card will be given to the first place winner, a $75 gift card to the second place winner and a $50 gift card to the third place winner.
Thornton invites anyone who would like to be involved with the mission of the Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity Committee to attend the organization’s monthly meetings on the first Mondays of the month at noon.
“If there’s anyone that believes in unity and diversity and wants to make a change in the community, they can (join us),” she said.
For more information about the monthly meetings or auditions, call 903-237-1019.