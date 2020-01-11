The Marshall Visual Arts building is officially up for sale.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison the building was officially placed on the market in early December, and is being sold for $175 thousand.
Tourism and Marketing Director Mallori James said that the venue is no longer renting out the large room to the public, but that the Marshall Arts League and individual artists renting work space in the building are still operating within it.
"Everything there is business as usual," James said.
The Marshall Arts League will still host it's monthly meetings, which include artist demonstrations, within the building for the time being.
Morrison said that interested parties have already been shown the location, but that he is unaware of any current prospective buyers.
"There is definitely interest there," Morrison said. "We are selling this building the same way we have been selling any other building."
He explained that the city is working with Century 21, which is handling the advertisement and sale of the property.