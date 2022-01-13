East Texas Baptist University students and the Marshall community were treated to a free concert on Wednesday by The Voice contestant Blessing Offor, who performed at the university in celebration of the start of the spring semester.
Offor, a Christian singer and songwriter, performed a praise and worship service on Wednesday at the university with his band.
“Worship is something you should be doing all the time because worship just means you are expressing your joy,” Offor said. “There is so much joy in the world.”
The blind, Nigerian-born immigrant appeared on season seven of NBC’s The Voice as a contestant and has worked as a co-writer with some of the biggest names in the music industry, across all genres.