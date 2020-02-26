JEFFERSON — Voter turnout for the March 3 Primaries in Marion County has been slow with only 3 percent of voters participating as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Marion County has a total of 7,315 registered voters; and, as of today, only 3 percent have utilized either absentee voting or early voting,” County Clerk Vickie Smith noted Tuesday.
Smith reminded that this is the county’s first election to implement countywide polling locations. The Secretary of State’s Office had approved the county’s request, this past December, for inclusion into the countywide polling place or Vote Center program for the 2020 election cycle.
Through vote centers, voters will not have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site. Instead, they’ll be allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls are open. That includes Election Day.
“Any registered voter can go to any location to cast their ballot,” said Smith.
The eight county offices up for office on the ballot are: sheriff, county attorney, tax assessor collector, Precinct 1 commissioner, Pct. 3 commissioner, Pct. 1 constable, Pct. 2 constable and an unexpired term for Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
In the Republican Party Primary, there is one contested race. Michael Williams and Ed Baird will be vying for the Pct. 1 constable position.
Other Republican candidates include Alan Biddy for Pct. 2 justice of the peace, Ralph Meisenheimer for Pct. 3 commissioner, Jeff Greer for Pct. 2 constable and incumbent Angela Smoak for district/county attorney, and David Capps, who is now running for sheriff.
Capps will face Democratic candidate David Quada Jr. in the November general election.
Besides Quada, others running on the Democratic Party ballot are: Tax Assessor Collector Karen Jones for re-election, Pct. 2 Constable Tashia Wilson for re-election, and Corey Watson for Pct. 3 county commissioner.
For more information on Marion County’s elections, visit the website, www.co.marion.tx.us .