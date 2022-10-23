Monday is the first day to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The main office will be open the middle weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 7 and on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 7,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette has previously said.
“The main office will also be open from 7 to 7 the entire second week,” he added. “The branch locations will be open weekdays only from 8 to 5, with the exception of the last two days, Nov. 3 and 4, from 7 to 7.”
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
On the Ballot
On the ballot are two contested county races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
Karnack ISD, Elysian Fields ISD and New Diana ISD will also have school board elections.
Karnack ISD voters will be deciding between two contested races: Elaine Davis Jackson or Reba Shaw Green for Position 4 and Russell Wright or Jimmy P. Theodos for Position 5. Ray L. Polk is running unopposed for Position 6, and Judy Vandeventer is running unopposed for Position 7.
Elysian Fields ISD voters will be deciding between Julie J. Simmons and Stephanie Carwile Murray for Place 5, Bernie Shaw and Lynn Calhoun for Place 6, and Kim Baugh and Jarad Baker for Place 7.
Elysian Fields ISD voters will also vote on Proposition A, which asks voters to authorize the board of trustees of EFISD to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.
New Diana ISD voters will be deciding between Jessica Gamez and TJ Shafer for Position 2, Jerry D. Cobb and Karen Holt for Position 4, and Carolyn “Cari” Roberts and Kelly Overby for Position 5 on the school board.
New Diana voters also will vote on Proposition A, which is “ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.099572 per $100 valuation in New Diana Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 22.719 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $502,954.”
Vying for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, which is currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), is Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran and Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.
Statewide, contested races include governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, land commissioner, Supreme Court justices, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, ag commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general.
Polling locations
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 1 are: Marshall Convention Center, TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields and the Waskom Subcourthouse.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 2 are: East Texas Baptist University, Carver Community Center/Anointing Grace Ministries, Scottsville Community Center, Marshall Public Library and Sweet Home Church of Christ in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 3 are: Gold Hall in Hallsville, Western Harrison ESD 1 Main in Longview, Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview and Trails End Cowboy Church in Hallsville.
Election Day polling places within Commissioner Precinct 4 are: St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Marshall, ESD 2 (Station 3) in Nesbitt, West Harrison ESD 1 (Station 3) in Longview, Woodlawn Community Center and Harleton Community Center.
While the eight traditional voting boxes and locations will be eliminated and consolidated into the new voting boxes for Election Day , voters can still vote at any open polling location regardless of where they live, thanks to the implementation of the new countywide voting model.
In Commissioner Precinct 1, Precinct voting box 7 will no longer vote at ESD No. 3, voting box 10 will no longer vote at ESD No. 4 (Station 4), voting box 18 will no longer vote at Marshall City Arena, and voting box 21 will no longer vote at Friendship Baptist Church in the Gill community.
In Commissioner Precinct 2, the Precinct voting box 11 at Harrison County Airport will be eliminated.
In Commissioner Precinct 4, the precinct voting box 4 at Lions Community Center will be eliminated, as well as voting box 16 at Smyrna Methodist Church and voting box 23 at Morton Baptist Church.